Ricky Rubio: I want to return to Europe, but don't know when or where

Ricky Rubio talked about the possibility of playing again in Europe. ‘I’d like to return to Europe, but I don’t know when or where. Right now I only think about my recovery and I’m enjoying basketball as a fan’.
Source: Amit Gayà @ Mundo Deportivo
Source: Amit Gayà @ Mundo Deportivo
More on this storyline
The hole at point guard is reserved for a stabilizing veteran — Ricky Rubio, Delon Wright or Tyus Jones, among others. Rubio’s relationship with the organization increases the chances of returning, with one source maintaining that it’s ‘highly likely -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 27, 2022
A return to Cleveland depends on several factors. It’s too soon to say one way or another. But Rubio enjoyed his time in Cleveland and his good buddy — Jose Calderon — is in the front office. The Cavs like Rubio just as much, if not more. They never doubted his importance. But if there was ever a question, the team’s regression answers that — emphatically. Rubio went down in late December, prompting the Cavs to put him in the LeVert deal, using that expiring contract as a trade chip. They haven’t been the same team since the injury. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 4, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.