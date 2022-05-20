Ricky Rubio: I want to return to Europe, but don't know when or where

Ricky Rubio: I want to return to Europe, but don't know when or where

Main Rumors

Ricky Rubio: I want to return to Europe, but don't know when or where

May 20, 2022- by

By |

Ricky Rubio talked about the possibility of playing again in Europe. ‘I’d like to return to Europe, but I don’t know when or where. Right now I only think about my recovery and I’m enjoying basketball as a fan’.
Source: Amit Gayà @ Mundo Deportivo

More on this storyline

The hole at point guard is reserved for a stabilizing veteran — Ricky Rubio, Delon Wright or Tyus Jones, among others. Rubio’s relationship with the organization increases the chances of returning, with one source maintaining that it’s ‘highly likely -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 27, 2022
A return to Cleveland depends on several factors. It’s too soon to say one way or another. But Rubio enjoyed his time in Cleveland and his good buddy — Jose Calderon — is in the front office. The Cavs like Rubio just as much, if not more. They never doubted his importance. But if there was ever a question, the team’s regression answers that — emphatically. Rubio went down in late December, prompting the Cavs to put him in the LeVert deal, using that expiring contract as a trade chip. They haven’t been the same team since the injury. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 4, 2022

, , , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home