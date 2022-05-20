Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham among candidates to reach final round of interviews for Lakers job

Terry Stotts during a game

Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham among candidates to reach final round of interviews for Lakers job

Main Rumors

Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham among candidates to reach final round of interviews for Lakers job

May 20, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Re: today’s news, who do you guys like best for the Lakers new coach? Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts, or AK’s radical plan where Westbrook opts out, retires, creates $19M of cap space, and gets a $47M coaching contract? @LockedOnLakers @LockedOnNetwork @ESPNLosAngeles @LockedOnNBAPods2:07 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Lakers’ head coaching finalists include Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and former Trail Blazers HC Terry Stotts, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/glLxRgCqt51:46 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts are among candidates who’ve advanced to the final round of interviews for the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching job, sources tell ESPN. – 1:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham serious candidate for Hornets job nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/17/rep…3:01 PM

More on this storyline

, , Main Rumors

, , , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home