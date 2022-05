Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham among candidates to reach final round of interviews for Lakers job

Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts are among candidates who’ve advanced to the final round of interviews for the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching job, sources tell ESPN. – 1:37 PM

Re: today’s news, who do you guys like best for the Lakers new coach? Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts, or AK’s radical plan where Westbrook opts out, retires, creates $19M of cap space, and gets a $47M coaching contract? @LockedOnLakers

