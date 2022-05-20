Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham among candidates to reach final round of interviews for Lakers job

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Re: today’s news, who do you guys like best for the Lakers new coach? Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts, or AK’s radical plan where Westbrook opts out, retires, creates $19M of cap space, and gets a $47M coaching contract? @LockedOnLakers @LockedOnNetwork @ESPNLosAngeles @LockedOnNBAPods – 2:07 PM
Re: today’s news, who do you guys like best for the Lakers new coach? Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts, or AK’s radical plan where Westbrook opts out, retires, creates $19M of cap space, and gets a $47M coaching contract? @LockedOnLakers @LockedOnNetwork @ESPNLosAngeles @LockedOnNBAPods – 2:07 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Lakers’ head coaching finalists include Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and former Trail Blazers HC Terry Stotts, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/glLxRgCqt5 – 1:46 PM
Lakers’ head coaching finalists include Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and former Trail Blazers HC Terry Stotts, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/glLxRgCqt5 – 1:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts are among candidates who’ve advanced to the final round of interviews for the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching job, sources tell ESPN. – 1:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts are among candidates who’ve advanced to the final round of interviews for the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching job, sources tell ESPN. – 1:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham serious candidate for Hornets job nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/17/rep… – 3:01 PM
Report: Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham serious candidate for Hornets job nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/17/rep… – 3:01 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Sources: Finalists for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job: Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts. Next stage of interviews are expected to take place in-person in Los Angeles. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 20, 2022
Shams Charania: The Lakers have requested permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 12, 2022
Main Rumors, Coaching, Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.