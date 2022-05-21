Andrew Wiggins questionable for Game 3 due to ankle soreness

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is listed as questionable, Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he’s expected to play. As Draymond once joked: ‘Wiggs will walk out there dead.’ – 7:40 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins’ status for Game 3 vs Mavericks: “We expect him to play” #GoldBlooded – 7:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins: “I expect him to play (in Game 3). Technically he’s questionable, but I expect him to play.” – 7:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is the late first half play where Andrew Wiggins twisted his left ankle. It has him questionable for Game 3. Wiggins played 20 second half minutes on it. He’s long been one of the most durable players in the league. pic.twitter.com/mLiVmXIOH2 – 7:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Andrew Wiggins (left ankle soreness) is questionable for Sunday’s Game 3 in Dallas, Warriors say.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Game 3 with left ankle soreness. His absence would be a big loss for the Warriors. He’s averaging 17.5 points this series and has been the primary defender on Luka Doncic. – 6:38 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Warriors list Andrew Wiggins as questionable for Game 3 due to left ankle soreness. He has averaged 17.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists and been the primary defender on Luka Doncic during the series. – 6:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins is questionable for Game 3 in Dallas with left ankle soreness. Status to monitor in the next 24 hours. – 6:32 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Good read here from @scottostler on why Andrew Wiggins deserves Warriors fans’ lasting love: sfchronicle.com/sports/ostler/… – 11:47 AM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Very unusual stat: Warriors had five players with five assists (Curry, Thompson, Wiggins. Green, Poole) and another with four (Porter). 33 total. Definitive unselfishness. All about winning. – 11:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
As good as Kleber was in the first half, he’s been totally ineffective as a help defender in the 2nd half. He’s gotta come off the corner there on Klay’s dunk and trust someone to rotate to Wiggins. – 11:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mavericks scored 13 3rd quarter points
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New piece for @The Athletic on a topic I have been thinking about quite a bit lately: the “extend-or-trade” decision a year before free agency. Includes Andrew Wiggins and a bunch of other 2022 offseason examples : theathletic.com/3290022/2022/0… – 10:45 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Andrew Wiggins playing relentless D and fighting hard through screens while attacking hard on O is so great to see.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors shot a crazy percentage on 2s in the first game, but only 47% tonight. Wiggins 2-9, Steph 2-6, Draymond 1-4. Mavs have gotten much more help at the rim. – 10:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Of note: Warriors avoided going much to the smaller Poole, Curry, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond lineup to open the series. Just closed the final 1:36 of first half on a quick 10-5 burst. Would’ve been 10-2 if not for that Luka bomb. Could see Kerr giving it a longer test drive in 2H. – 10:12 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Little scary how crucial Andrew Wiggins has become to the Warriors’ defense in this series – 9:51 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Warriors trail 32-25
-Super sloppy start
-Poor early efense
-Nice recovery after being -13
-Curry 11, Wiggins 7
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors trail the Mavericks 32-25 after one. Luka Doncic already has 18 points on 6-9 shooting. Steve Kerr figured it would go down like this in Game 2.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New piece for @The Athletic on a topic I have been thinking about quite a bit lately: the “extend-or-trade” decision a year before free agency. Includes Andrew Wiggins and a bunch of other 2022 offseason examples theathletic.com/3290022/2022/0… – 9:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Probably best for the Warriors to mirror Andrew Wiggins’ minutes with Luka Doncic. Wiggins left and Luka got two straight pretty easy blow by buckets. – 9:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Mavs took Frank out, Warriors put Klay in for Wiggins, and now the Warriors can’t guard them again. Wiggins back in and it’s Porter at center. – 9:29 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Wiggins is the barometer that’ll determine the success of Dallas’ defensive strategy. Not just because he can make Luka work, but also because Dallas will leave him to overload elsewhere and trust they can close hard on him and he won’t make the next play. So far, he has. – 9:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Mavs guards have changed up how they’re setting the screen. They’re setting it and “rolling” so that when Wiggins tries to go under he can’t get there. I’d advise Wiggins to plow right through them in that situation to highlight the illegal screen. – 9:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Luka Doncic goes right at Andrew Wiggins on Dallas’ first possession of the game and sinks a fade-away. Then knocks down a 3-pointer next trip down. – 9:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Same starters both ways for Game 2. Warriors staying with Curry, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond and Looney. – 8:33 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
GS starters: Wiggins, Green, Looney, Thompson, Curry
