Bulls interested in Matisse Thybulle

The Sixers could look to get off Matisse Thybulle’s contract to create some wiggle room under the luxury tax, which looms large over the team’s offseason, and one team with known interest, according to league sources, is Chicago. Bulls GM Marc Eversley has had a fondness for Thybulle going back to early in his collegiate career at Washington, and was instrumental in pushing the Sixers to acquire him in the 2019 draft.
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI #Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle named NBA all-defensive second-team inquirer.com/sports/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 10:12 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
A story on Matisse Thybulle’s second All-Defensive selection, including:
-Outlier steal and block rates again
-Overview of his season and future
-Thybulle on defensive proprioception
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 9:46 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
This was my full — and official — ballot for NBA All-Defensive Teams:
First Team
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Draymond Green
C: Bam Adebayo
G: Marcus Smart
G: Mikal Bridges
Second Team
F: Evan Mobley
F: Jaren Jackson Jr.
C: Rudy Gobert
G: Jrue Holiday
G: Matisse Thybulle – 9:14 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet finished 5th among guards for all-defensive teams. Had two 1st team votes & 37 2nd team votes (41 pts). Matisse Thybulle held down last (of four) guard spots (87 pts). He was joined on 2nd team by Jrue Holiday. 1st team guards were Marcus Smart & Mikal Bridges. – 8:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Was dealing with this when Matisse Thybulle was announced as a member of the NBA All-Defense second team 😑 pic.twitter.com/zQRRV3SU2b – 8:37 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
2nd team All-Defenseman @Matisse Thybulle was the only player in the NBA with at least 110 steals and 70 blocks this season.
He led the league in blocked 3-pointers (23).
He was 3rd in the NBA in total deflections (248), and led the NBA in deflections per 36 minutes (5.3).
🔒 pic.twitter.com/cxnjyxn08G – 8:19 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Matisse Thybulle was voted to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team, receiving a total of 87 points (8 First Team votes, 71 Second).
Joel Embiid received 33 points (3 1st, 27 2nd), well behind Robert Williams III, who was the Second Team center with 70 total points. – 8:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Matisse Thybulle made his second straight All-Defensive Second Team.
Joel Embiid got three First Team votes and 27 Second Team votes. – 8:18 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
First Team All-Defensive is Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Rudy Gobert.
Second Team All-Defensive is Jrue Holliday, Matisse Thybulle, Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo and Robert Williams III. pic.twitter.com/GGoAbSvOeI – 8:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers swingman Matisse Thybulle named All-Defensive second team for the second consecutive season. pic.twitter.com/O9NOJYcQIH – 8:13 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2021-22 NBA All-Defensive teams:
First team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mikal Bridges, Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart
Second team: Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III – 8:11 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Matisse Thybulle has been named NBA All-Defensive Second Team #Sixers – 8:11 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
For the second consecutive season, @Matisse Thybulle has been named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. pic.twitter.com/8waXNezvHn – 8:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Matisse Thybulle was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive second team – 8:10 PM
A deal would likely require a third team if Philadelphia’s goal is to save money under the tax, but the Bulls would be a strong suitor if Thybulle is available. -via Heavy.com / May 21, 2022
