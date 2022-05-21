Darvin Ham the coach LeBron James wants?

The Lakers may be willing to take that leap of faith because Ham spent two years with the organization. His personality isn’t easily forgotten. Ham brings a lot of energy to a gym. He’s arguably the best fit for the locker room, with veterans like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and possibly Russell Westbrook in need of a coach they can relate to and respect. “He’s the guy LeBron wants,” a competing source said. It will be up to Ham to spell out his basketball vision, in general and in context to the Lakers’ roster makeup. He could be the hire if he can sell that side to the team’s front office.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Is Darvin Ham now frontrunner for Lakers coaching job? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/21/is-… – 8:10 AM
Is Darvin Ham now frontrunner for Lakers coaching job? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/21/is-… – 8:10 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bucks assistant Darvin Ham reportedly made “strongest impression” in Lakers coaching search
sportando.basketball/en/bucks-assis… – 2:24 AM
Bucks assistant Darvin Ham reportedly made “strongest impression” in Lakers coaching search
sportando.basketball/en/bucks-assis… – 2:24 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
If Steph wins his 4th ring and picks up Finals MVP here are the only players I rank above him: Jordan, LeBron, Kobe, Magic, Kareem. – 12:02 AM
If Steph wins his 4th ring and picks up Finals MVP here are the only players I rank above him: Jordan, LeBron, Kobe, Magic, Kareem. – 12:02 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
When teams hunt Luka on defense, I just think about the gap there is even between him in his prime and prime Bron, Kobe, Giannis, etc. Ain’t nobody hunting an All-Defensive guy. – 11:34 PM
When teams hunt Luka on defense, I just think about the gap there is even between him in his prime and prime Bron, Kobe, Giannis, etc. Ain’t nobody hunting an All-Defensive guy. – 11:34 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Most career 40-point games in the playoffs, active players
1. LeBron James, 28
2. Kevin Durant, 14
3. James Harden, 9
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 8
t-5. Russell Westbrook, 7
t-5. LUKA DONCIC, 7 – 11:28 PM
Most career 40-point games in the playoffs, active players
1. LeBron James, 28
2. Kevin Durant, 14
3. James Harden, 9
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 8
t-5. Russell Westbrook, 7
t-5. LUKA DONCIC, 7 – 11:28 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Horford was 1st in the league in D-LEBRON and did not make an all-defense team. – 8:43 PM
Horford was 1st in the league in D-LEBRON and did not make an all-defense team. – 8:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Bam Adebayo named second-team NBA All-Defensive, one vote shy of first team. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… LeBron James, Alonzo Mourning remain franchise’s only first-team selections. – 8:20 PM
Heat’s Bam Adebayo named second-team NBA All-Defensive, one vote shy of first team. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… LeBron James, Alonzo Mourning remain franchise’s only first-team selections. – 8:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham, Kenny Atkinson finalists for Lakers coach nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/20/rep… – 5:00 PM
Report: Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham, Kenny Atkinson finalists for Lakers coach nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/20/rep… – 5:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’ve been sick in bed basically all week so I’m not really following news as closely as I normally would, but I was pleasantly surprised to hear Darvin Ham was a favorite for the Lakers job. He’d be my pick among the favorites. – 4:31 PM
I’ve been sick in bed basically all week so I’m not really following news as closely as I normally would, but I was pleasantly surprised to hear Darvin Ham was a favorite for the Lakers job. He’d be my pick among the favorites. – 4:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Finalists for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job: Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts. Next stage of interviews are expected to take place in-person in Los Angeles. – 2:07 PM
Sources: Finalists for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job: Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts. Next stage of interviews are expected to take place in-person in Los Angeles. – 2:07 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Re: today’s news, who do you guys like best for the Lakers new coach? Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts, or AK’s radical plan where Westbrook opts out, retires, creates $19M of cap space, and gets a $47M coaching contract? @LockedOnLakers @LockedOnNetwork @ESPNLosAngeles @LockedOnNBAPods – 2:07 PM
Re: today’s news, who do you guys like best for the Lakers new coach? Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts, or AK’s radical plan where Westbrook opts out, retires, creates $19M of cap space, and gets a $47M coaching contract? @LockedOnLakers @LockedOnNetwork @ESPNLosAngeles @LockedOnNBAPods – 2:07 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Sources confirmed that Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham has moved on to second round of interviews for Lakers head coaching job vacancy. – 2:03 PM
Sources confirmed that Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham has moved on to second round of interviews for Lakers head coaching job vacancy. – 2:03 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Lakers’ head coaching finalists include Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and former Trail Blazers HC Terry Stotts, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/glLxRgCqt5 – 1:46 PM
Lakers’ head coaching finalists include Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and former Trail Blazers HC Terry Stotts, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/glLxRgCqt5 – 1:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts are among candidates who’ve advanced to the final round of interviews for the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching job, sources tell ESPN. – 1:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts are among candidates who’ve advanced to the final round of interviews for the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching job, sources tell ESPN. – 1:37 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jayson Tatum last night:
✅ 27 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 5 AST
It’s the 25th time he’s scored at least 25 points in a playoff game.
Tatum (24 years, 77 days) is the fourth-youngest player in NBA postseason history to reach that mark, trailing LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/JowKJV2GgO – 9:33 AM
Jayson Tatum last night:
✅ 27 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 5 AST
It’s the 25th time he’s scored at least 25 points in a playoff game.
Tatum (24 years, 77 days) is the fourth-youngest player in NBA postseason history to reach that mark, trailing LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/JowKJV2GgO – 9:33 AM
LeBron James @KingJames
The illegal screening in our game is crazy!! Needs to be a point of emphasis – 9:36 PM
The illegal screening in our game is crazy!! Needs to be a point of emphasis – 9:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James says he still plans to play with son Bronny in NBA nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/19/leb… – 5:01 PM
LeBron James says he still plans to play with son Bronny in NBA nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/19/leb… – 5:01 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Did ‘Playoff Jimmy’ Butler send a message? Would a Warriors title hurt KD’s reputation? Why are NBA ratings up without LeBron? & more! Guests: @Tmac_213 @EddieHouse_50 @FANalyst1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:25 PM
Did ‘Playoff Jimmy’ Butler send a message? Would a Warriors title hurt KD’s reputation? Why are NBA ratings up without LeBron? & more! Guests: @Tmac_213 @EddieHouse_50 @FANalyst1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:25 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Bronny James will headline @TheBattleUS this weekend in NYC and it sounds like LeBron could make an appearance pic.twitter.com/E4Jklc7ews – 12:14 PM
Bronny James will headline @TheBattleUS this weekend in NYC and it sounds like LeBron could make an appearance pic.twitter.com/E4Jklc7ews – 12:14 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In each of the last four years, the winner of the NBA’s MVP award was a player originally drafted outside the lottery.
The last No. 1 overall pick to win MVP was LeBron back in 2012-13 – 10:32 AM
In each of the last four years, the winner of the NBA’s MVP award was a player originally drafted outside the lottery.
The last No. 1 overall pick to win MVP was LeBron back in 2012-13 – 10:32 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Lakers superstar LeBron James on #Pacers rookie Chris Duarte: “He’s big time. Very poised, great shot and just plays like the 24-year-old young man that he is. … Indy got a good one.” indystar.com/story/sports/2… – 10:12 AM
#Lakers superstar LeBron James on #Pacers rookie Chris Duarte: “He’s big time. Very poised, great shot and just plays like the 24-year-old young man that he is. … Indy got a good one.” indystar.com/story/sports/2… – 10:12 AM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd on who Luka reminds him of: “Luka reminds me of Luka. He’s one of a kind. You can compare him to the shooting of Larry Bird, his smile of Magic (Johnson), his play-making ability of Magic. A current player — LeBron. He just doesn’t jump as high as LeBron.” – 8:33 PM
Jason Kidd on who Luka reminds him of: “Luka reminds me of Luka. He’s one of a kind. You can compare him to the shooting of Larry Bird, his smile of Magic (Johnson), his play-making ability of Magic. A current player — LeBron. He just doesn’t jump as high as LeBron.” – 8:33 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
When Jason Kidd was asked who Luka Doncic reminds him of, he mentioned a few players, including LeBron James.
“Just doesn’t jump as high as LeBron.” – 7:39 PM
When Jason Kidd was asked who Luka Doncic reminds him of, he mentioned a few players, including LeBron James.
“Just doesn’t jump as high as LeBron.” – 7:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Jason Kidd says Luka is a combination of Bird, Magic and LeBron (although not athletically). – 7:38 PM
Jason Kidd says Luka is a combination of Bird, Magic and LeBron (although not athletically). – 7:38 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss fan reactions to (our) AD trade ideas and reports of coaching candidates being asked about Russ, plus LeBron’s Twitter Q&A! #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thanks.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lis… – 12:56 PM
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss fan reactions to (our) AD trade ideas and reports of coaching candidates being asked about Russ, plus LeBron’s Twitter Q&A! #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thanks.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lis… – 12:56 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jayson Tatum was a baby by NBA standards when LeBron James terrorized his Celtics in the Eastern finals. As Tatum comes of age as an MVP candidate, he’s met a new nightmare: Jimmy Butler. Final Thoughts from Game 1, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3318511/2022/0… – 11:54 AM
Jayson Tatum was a baby by NBA standards when LeBron James terrorized his Celtics in the Eastern finals. As Tatum comes of age as an MVP candidate, he’s met a new nightmare: Jimmy Butler. Final Thoughts from Game 1, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3318511/2022/0… – 11:54 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over each player’s first 23 playoff games,
Luka Doncic is averaging:
* more assists than Steph Curry, Walt Frazier or Dame Lillard
* more rebounds than Giannis, Kevin Durant, or LeBron
* more 3PT’s than Ray Allen, Trae Young, Klay Thompson or Kyrie Irving
https://t.co/oTZT6yXZ82 pic.twitter.com/4FCEf8ovid – 9:27 AM
Over each player’s first 23 playoff games,
Luka Doncic is averaging:
* more assists than Steph Curry, Walt Frazier or Dame Lillard
* more rebounds than Giannis, Kevin Durant, or LeBron
* more 3PT’s than Ray Allen, Trae Young, Klay Thompson or Kyrie Irving
https://t.co/oTZT6yXZ82 pic.twitter.com/4FCEf8ovid – 9:27 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jayson Tatum last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 4 STL
It’s the 40th time Tatum has scored at least 20 points in a playoff game.
He’s the fifth player in NBA history to reach that mark before his 25th birthday (Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Dwyane Wade). pic.twitter.com/8dBBYz88kh – 9:21 AM
Jayson Tatum last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 4 STL
It’s the 40th time Tatum has scored at least 20 points in a playoff game.
He’s the fifth player in NBA history to reach that mark before his 25th birthday (Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Dwyane Wade). pic.twitter.com/8dBBYz88kh – 9:21 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jimmy Butler did it all last night:
✅ 41 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 4 STL
✅ 3 BLK
Since the NBA started recording steals and blocks in 1973-74, Butler is just the third player to record at least 40p/5r/5a/3s/3b in a playoff game. He joins LeBron James (2x) and Elvin Hayes. pic.twitter.com/C6MPfigFP6 – 9:01 AM
Jimmy Butler did it all last night:
✅ 41 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 4 STL
✅ 3 BLK
Since the NBA started recording steals and blocks in 1973-74, Butler is just the third player to record at least 40p/5r/5a/3s/3b in a playoff game. He joins LeBron James (2x) and Elvin Hayes. pic.twitter.com/C6MPfigFP6 – 9:01 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Jimmy Butler is having an all-time postseason.
LeBron. Jordan. Kawhi.
The only players in modern NBA history with a higher BPM than 2022 Playoff Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/OUlOtVX5Cr – 7:56 AM
Jimmy Butler is having an all-time postseason.
LeBron. Jordan. Kawhi.
The only players in modern NBA history with a higher BPM than 2022 Playoff Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/OUlOtVX5Cr – 7:56 AM
More on this storyline
Stotts may be the opposite of Vogel, a high-level defensive coach with a limited offensive repertoire. If Stotts is the hire, the Lakers should pair him with a high-level lead defensive assistant. Some sources wondered if Stotts would struggle, like Vogel, to command the locker room’s respect, although he worked well with Lillard for a long stretch. -via Bleacher Report / May 21, 2022
He also has a reputation for being a bit headstrong or rigid in personality. He’s going to demand respect, but he’s going to need to clarify precisely why he and the Nets divorced in-season. Is he the right coach for star players with strong personalities like James? Atkinson may have the most outside-the-box style of the three finalists. Per a competing source, he’s similar to Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, willing to experiment with unconventional strategies to win by whatever means necessary. -via Bleacher Report / May 21, 2022
The notion of Russell Westbrook remaining part of their program is seeming more real all the time. Despite the widely held belief that the Lakers would find a way to trade Westbrook before the start of next season, sources say their coaching candidates have been asked to discuss how they would use him in their system during interviews. The takeaway for candidates, it seems, is that maximizing Westbrook’s presence after his disastrous 2021-22 season is considered an important part of this job. -via The Athletic / May 16, 2022
Main Rumors, Coaching, Anthony Davis, Darvin Ham, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.