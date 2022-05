NBA interest in EuroLeague champion Vasilije Micic

Vasilije Micic signed a three-year extension last summer and while his deal with Anadolu Efes includes NBA outs, the Serbian guard will only agree to move to the States if he gets the playing time there. Otherwise, he’s happy where he is. “Honestly, I have a desire to go to the NBA. But in a way, and I told that to the people from Oklahoma, to actually play there. I don’t see myself going there to tell my neighborhood friends that I was in the NBA and bring them back an OKC jersey. That doesn’t inspire me. I also came to Efes when they were at the bottom, and I had offers of some, perhaps, better-standing names,” Micic said on Mozzart’s “Na Ivici Terena” (On the Court Edge). -via EuroHoops.net / March 29, 2022