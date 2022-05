Robert Williams expected to miss Game 3

Marcus Smart was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team.Robert Williams III was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. – 8:11 PM

Joel Embiid received 3 1st team votes and 27 second team votes for All-Defense. That’s one point shy of the lowest point total on second team (Draymond Green, 34) but well behind 2nd team center (Robert Williams, 70 points) – 8:14 PM

Matisse Thybulle was voted to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team, receiving a total of 87 points (8 First Team votes, 71 Second).Joel Embiid received 33 points (3 1st, 27 2nd), well behind Robert Williams III, who was the Second Team center with 70 total points. – 8:19 PM

Robert Williams has a $223,215 bonus as part of his rookie extension.However, because Williams is still in the fourth year of his rookie scale contract, the bonus is not earned.The bonus is now deemed likely and his cap hit for 2022-23 is adjusted to $10,937,502. – 8:19 PM

Marcus Smart: 1st team All-DefenseRob Williams: 2nd teamAl Horford, Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown all received first-team votes while Derrick White received 3 second-team votes. League-high 6 Celtics earned All-Defense votes.Must be pretty good when your 6th man gets some. pic.twitter.com/Tv7vGJYEZP

No members of #Cavs made the NBA All-Defensive Teams. Rookie Evan Mobley came the closest, getting 13 Second Team votes. That was 21 pts away. Jarrett Allen got one Second Team vote. He was only eligible at center, which hurt his chances because of Rudy Gobert & Robert Williams. – 8:59 PM

The Celtics say Robert Williams is questionable to play tonight with left knee soreness, in an update to their injury report post-shootaround. Williams missed the final three games against the Bucks with soreness in that same knee. – 12:53 PM

Boston Celtics C Robert Williams (left knee) is expected to be out for Game 3 vs. Miami tonight, sources tell ESPN. – 6:17 PM

Unfortunate for the Celtics to be without Rob Williams, but they’ve got the frontcourt depth to get by. We’ve seen it time and time again in these playoffs. – 6:18 PM

No Robert Williams means more Daniel TheisThe Heat need Bam and HerroAnd now there’s a clear openingRun that PnR into the ground – 6:26 PM

Celtics coach Ime Udopka declines to confirm if Robert Williams III (knee) is out tonight vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m., TD Garden. “He had some soreness and swelling that popped up,” he said. – 6:46 PM

Daniel Theis will start if Robert Williams is not available, per Ime Udoka.“We like our size always.”He wants Al Horford to keep the same role at the start that he would have next to Robert Williams. Grant Williams would stay in his bench role. – 6:48 PM

Starting lineups for Celtics and Heat. Theis in for Robert Williams and Lowry and Tucker starting for Heat: pic.twitter.com/fWqzSlXT4F

