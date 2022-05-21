Robert Williams now listed as questionable for Game 3

Ira Winderman: Per Celtics: Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Celtics:
Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE – 1:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart: 1st team All-Defense
Rob Williams: 2nd team
Al Horford, Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown all received first-team votes while Derrick White received 3 second-team votes. League-high 6 Celtics earned All-Defense votes.
Must be pretty good when your 6th man gets some. pic.twitter.com/Tv7vGJYEZP – 8:36 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Robert Williams has a $223,215 bonus as part of his rookie extension.
However, because Williams is still in the fourth year of his rookie scale contract, the bonus is not earned.
The bonus is now deemed likely and his cap hit for 2022-23 is adjusted to $10,937,502. – 8:19 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Matisse Thybulle was voted to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team, receiving a total of 87 points (8 First Team votes, 71 Second).
Joel Embiid received 33 points (3 1st, 27 2nd), well behind Robert Williams III, who was the Second Team center with 70 total points. – 8:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics who received votes for NBA All-Defensive Teams:
Marcus Smart – 99 First, 0 Second
Robert Williams III – 3 First, 64 Second
Jayson Tatum – 1 First, 2 Second
Jaylen Brown – 1 First
Al Horford – 1 First
Derrick White – 3 Second – 8:16 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Marcus Smart = 1st team all defense
Robert Williams = 2nd team all defense pic.twitter.com/Vm8I7jli36 – 8:14 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
First Team All-Defensive is Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Rudy Gobert.
Second Team All-Defensive is Jrue Holliday, Matisse Thybulle, Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo and Robert Williams III. pic.twitter.com/GGoAbSvOeI – 8:14 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2021-22 NBA All-Defensive teams:
First team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mikal Bridges, Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart
Second team: Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team.
Robert Williams III was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. – 8:11 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro is 0 of 6 from the field against Horford and Rob Williams in this series
Erasing that, he’s shooting 60% from the field
The length is bothering
Bam Adebayo has taken 10 shots over 2 games, while taking 0 shots on Horford or Rob Williams
More on @5OTF_ posting later – 4:23 PM
More on this storyline
Brian Robb: Rob Williams is off the Celtics injury report for Game 1 against the Heat. Marcus Smart is questionable. Sam Hauser remains out. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / May 16, 2022
Jay King: Ime Udoka said Robert Williams will be available with no minutes restriction beginning in Game 1. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 16, 2022
