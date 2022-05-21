Sean Marks, Rob Pelinka had meeting at NBA Combine

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets GM Sean Marks and Lakers exec Rob Pelinka had a meeting at the Marriot Marquis this week at the NBA Combine.
Unclear what they discussed. Potential trade? Dinner plans? Comparing superstar headaches? – 7:16 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash are here at the NBA Combine
Games start at 2. – 1:36 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
One of the weirdest things about still being pretty new to the NBA is seeing someone I’ve seen a million times on TV for the first time in person.
Like I saw a man at the combine today that looked familiar, and then I realized it was Lakers VP Rob Pelinka. 😂😂 – 7:27 PM
More on this storyline
Ham, who played in eight NBA seasons from 1996 to 2008, is the only former NBA player among the three finalists. Even before he reached the NBA, however, Ham’s reputation as a force of nature was cemented when he broke the backboard while dunking during his 1996 NCAA Tournament run with Texas Tech. Ham, Stotts and Atkinson are in consideration for the Charlotte Hornets vacancy as well. Ham is also a serious candidate for the Hornets, according to sources. -via The Athletic / May 20, 2022
Where could Portland turn in free agency? During the season, at least one prominent member of the organization viewed Miles Bridges as a target for the club. Cody Martin was also viewed as a target during the season. Both Bridges and Martin are restricted free agents. So the Hornets would have the right to match any offer either player signs with another team. -via SportsNet New York / May 20, 2022
Nets Daily: Marc Stein, who reported last week that David Vanterpool won’t be back as an assistant coach, is reporting that Adam Harrington, Nets director of development and long time FOK, is also “likely” gone. Calls move “unexpected.” marcstein.substack.com/p/one-sizzling… -via Twitter @NetsDaily / May 20, 2022
