Steve Kerr expects Andrew Wiggins to play in Game 3

Kendra Andrews: Andrew Wiggins and Nemanja Bjelica, who missed Wednesday’s game with an illness, practiced today. Questionable for Sunday. Gary Payton II (left knee) also practiced. Questionable for Sunday. Moses Moody (right shoulder) did not practice and is considered day to day. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / March 18, 2022

After 2 minutes, 3 seconds, Steve Kerr wants a timeout to discuss something. Mavericks have gotten out to an 8-2 lead. – 9:06 PM

Mavs guards have changed up how they’re setting the screen. They’re setting it and “rolling” so that when Wiggins tries to go under he can’t get there. I’d advise Wiggins to plow right through them in that situation to highlight the illegal screen. – 9:23 PM

Wiggins is the barometer that’ll determine the success of Dallas’ defensive strategy. Not just because he can make Luka work, but also because Dallas will leave him to overload elsewhere and trust they can close hard on him and he won’t make the next play. So far, he has. – 9:28 PM

Mavs took Frank out, Warriors put Klay in for Wiggins, and now the Warriors can’t guard them again. Wiggins back in and it’s Porter at center. – 9:29 PM

Probably best for the Warriors to mirror Andrew Wiggins’ minutes with Luka Doncic. Wiggins left and Luka got two straight pretty easy blow by buckets. – 9:29 PM

New piece for @The Athletic on a topic I have been thinking about quite a bit lately: the “extend-or-trade” decision a year before free agency. Includes Andrew Wiggins and a bunch of other 2022 offseason examples theathletic.com/3290022/2022/0…

Warriors trail the Mavericks 32-25 after one. Luka Doncic already has 18 points on 6-9 shooting. Steve Kerr figured it would go down like this in Game 2.Curry leads Golden State with 11 points, Wiggins has 7 points. – 9:32 PM

So far, the Mavs are in complete control of the game. Steve Kerr might need to go deeper into the bench for something new. – 9:49 PM

Little scary how crucial Andrew Wiggins has become to the Warriors’ defense in this series – 9:51 PM

Of note: Warriors avoided going much to the smaller Poole, Curry, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond lineup to open the series. Just closed the final 1:36 of first half on a quick 10-5 burst. Would’ve been 10-2 if not for that Luka bomb. Could see Kerr giving it a longer test drive in 2H. – 10:12 PM

Warriors shot a crazy percentage on 2s in the first game, but only 47% tonight. Wiggins 2-9, Steph 2-6, Draymond 1-4. Mavs have gotten much more help at the rim. – 10:38 PM

Andrew Wiggins playing relentless D and fighting hard through screens while attacking hard on O is so great to see.Golden State really did bring out the best in a player who had so much raw potential coming in. – 10:44 PM

New piece for @The Athletic on a topic I have been thinking about quite a bit lately: the “extend-or-trade” decision a year before free agency. Includes Andrew Wiggins and a bunch of other 2022 offseason examples : theathletic.com/3290022/2022/0…

As good as Kleber was in the first half, he’s been totally ineffective as a help defender in the 2nd half. He’s gotta come off the corner there on Klay’s dunk and trust someone to rotate to Wiggins. – 11:22 PM

With Warriors trailing by as much as 19, the 126-117 win is their third-largest postseason comeback in the Steve Kerr era – and biggest since a 25pt comeback vs. Spurs in 2017 – 11:36 PM

Very unusual stat: Warriors had five players with five assists (Curry, Thompson, Wiggins. Green, Poole) and another with four (Porter). 33 total. Definitive unselfishness. All about winning. – 11:44 PM

Steve Kerr on what he told the Warriors at halftime: “I told them that if we developed some poise in the second half, the game would come to us.” – 11:54 PM

Steve Kerr on falling behind early: “Dallas came out and punched us. You kinda see it coming.” – 11:54 PM

Steve Kerr on Looney, who had a career-high 21 points to go with 12 rebounds: “Loon was just brilliant, again. He’s had a fantastic playoff run. He’s incredibly underrated by everybody. … In a series like this that’s so spread out, he’s able to score some buckets in the paint.” – 11:56 PM

Steve Kerr says Kevon Looney is “incredibly underrated by everybody” and was “brilliant” tonight. In the 2nd half, Looney held the Mavericks to 0-7 FG as a primary defender, including holding Luka Doncic to 0-3 FG as his primary defender. Looney had 21 points and 12 rebounds. – 11:57 PM

Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney:“Loon is everybody’s favorite guy…He gives us a lot of stability that we need.” – 11:59 PM

More of Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “I don’t know where we’d be without him, frankly. He’s just been a huge part of our team.” – 12:01 AM

Steve Kerr said he went to rookie Moses Moody in the fourth quarter because of his size, strength and poise.“He has a real calm about him. He doesn’t seem like a 19-year-old rookie.” – 12:03 AM

Steve Kerr: “We’ve had Moses (Moody) in mind for this series.” He mentioned the big Moody regular season night in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/3ahidfkgrv

Steve Kerr talked about Stephen Curry closing the game.“Steph kind of smelt blood in those last five minutes…Steph did what Steph does. Something like that.” – 12:14 AM

Steve Kerr: “We just needed to get poised and get the game under control, and we felt confident that if we did that, they wouldn’t make 15 threes in the second half.” – 12:34 AM

Steve Kerr: “There’s a reason our team has won championships…Steph, Klay, Draymond, and Loon have done this before. But Steph in particular, is one of the great players of all time. This is what greats do.” – 12:43 AM

The Warriors finished with a 187.0 offensive efficiency in the 4th quarter against the Mavericks in Game 2.That is their highest offensive efficiency in any quarter of a playoff game under Steve Kerr. – 9:27 AM

Warriors list Andrew Wiggins as questionable for Game 3 due to left ankle soreness. He has averaged 17.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists and been the primary defender on Luka Doncic during the series. – 6:36 PM

Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Game 3 with left ankle soreness. His absence would be a big loss for the Warriors. He’s averaging 17.5 points this series and has been the primary defender on Luka Doncic. – 6:38 PM

Here is the late first half play where Andrew Wiggins twisted his left ankle. It has him questionable for Game 3. Wiggins played 20 second half minutes on it. He’s long been one of the most durable players in the league. pic.twitter.com/mLiVmXIOH2

Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins: “I expect him to play (in Game 3). Technically he’s questionable, but I expect him to play.” – 7:38 PM

Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is listed as questionable, Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he’s expected to play. As Draymond once joked: ‘Wiggs will walk out there dead.’ – 7:40 PM

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he “doesn’t mind” with the enthusiasm of the Mavericks’ bench activity as long as they don’t interfere with the game play. – 7:45 PM

Andrew Wiggins has 65 blocks this year (regular season + playoffs); that’s more than any other Warrior. Many of those blocks have come on plays where his man gets a step (or half step) past him. pic.twitter.com/S7AdBFJFXR

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.