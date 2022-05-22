Andrew Wiggins cleared to play Game 3

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here’s Andrew Wiggins on his ankle twist from the last game. Said he really felt it postgame before he went to bed. Feels better today. Doesn’t believe it’ll impact his lateral movement. pic.twitter.com/XmSCsPW2rD – 1:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins said his ankle is feeling better, just suffered a little tweak in Game 2. Won’t affect his lateral mobility. – 1:14 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins went through shoot around this morning and he’s “good to go” for Game 3 tonight. – 12:57 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins, who was questionable for Game 3: He’s good. Yeah.”
Luka Doncic, prepare accordingly. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:57 PM
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins, who was questionable for Game 3: He’s good. Yeah.”
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins went through shootaround this morning in Dallas. He is clear for Game 3, per Kerr. – 12:57 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins was able to go through shootaround this morning, Steve Kerr says. He’s “good to go.” – 12:57 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Wiggins officially questionable for Game 3 but Kerr expects he will play nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/22/wig… – 11:23 AM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Andrew Wiggins has 65 blocks this year (regular season + playoffs); that’s more than any other Warrior. Many of those blocks have come on plays where his man gets a step (or half step) past him. pic.twitter.com/S7AdBFJFXR – 8:48 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is listed as questionable, Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he’s expected to play. As Draymond once joked: ‘Wiggs will walk out there dead.’ – 7:40 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins’ status for Game 3 vs Mavericks: “We expect him to play” #GoldBlooded – 7:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is the late first half play where Andrew Wiggins twisted his left ankle. It has him questionable for Game 3. Wiggins played 20 second half minutes on it. He’s long been one of the most durable players in the league. pic.twitter.com/mLiVmXIOH2 – 7:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Andrew Wiggins (left ankle soreness) is questionable for Sunday’s Game 3 in Dallas, Warriors say.
Andrew Wiggins (left ankle soreness) is questionable for Sunday’s Game 3 in Dallas, Warriors say.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Game 3 with left ankle soreness. His absence would be a big loss for the Warriors. He’s averaging 17.5 points this series and has been the primary defender on Luka Doncic. – 6:38 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Warriors list Andrew Wiggins as questionable for Game 3 due to left ankle soreness. He has averaged 17.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists and been the primary defender on Luka Doncic during the series. – 6:36 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins: “I expect him to play (in Game 3). Technically he’s questionable, but I expect him to play.” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 21, 2022
Anthony Slater: Andrew Wiggins is questionable for Game 3 in Dallas with left ankle soreness. Status to monitor in the next 24 hours. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 21, 2022
Kendra Andrews: Andrew Wiggins and Nemanja Bjelica, who missed Wednesday’s game with an illness, practiced today. Questionable for Sunday. Gary Payton II (left knee) also practiced. Questionable for Sunday. Moses Moody (right shoulder) did not practice and is considered day to day. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / March 18, 2022
