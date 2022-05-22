Erik Spoelstra on Celtics winning 10 of 12 quarters: Did we win or did we lose? That's what we focus on

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on the nonsense (my word) of the Celtics having won 10 of the 12 quarters in this series the Heat lead 2-1, “At the end of the game, the clock turns to zero, did we win or did we lose? That’s what our focus is on.” – 1:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Erik Spoelstra said that there are no updates on either Jimmy Butler or Tyler Herro. Butler left with right knee inflammation at halftime.
Herro left the game in the fourth quarter because of a right leg injury. The Heat believe he could have returned to the game, if necessary. – 12:52 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Erik Spoelstra said the Heat intended to be more conservative with Kyle Lowry’s minutes, especially in the first half. He scored 11 points with four assists in 29 minutes, after missing the last four with a hamstring strain. – 12:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry looks healthy, and infused the Heat with a dose of confidence just by his return to the court. – 12:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Erik Spoelstra said he needed to find ways to get Bam Adebayo more involved, but that “90 percent” of his play in Game 3 was just Adebayo being assertive at both ends. Said he stabilized the Heat at both ends of the court. – 12:31 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Erik Spoelstra said there is no injury update on Jimmy or Herro, leaving Heat fans to revel in last night’s bravado and wonder about Game 4 theathletic.com/3326769/2022/0… – 12:31 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Erik Spoelstra says that Tyler Herro is dealing with a leg issue, which contributed to the decision to him not closing the game. – 12:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Erik Spoelstra says he has no injury updates yet today, but says Tyler Herro does have some sort of injury to his leg. – 12:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra when asked for injury updates after the game: “Let me get back to our cave and assess.”
If any Heat team really spent their off days in a cave, it might be this one. – 1:51 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
“I don’t have any updates on anybody,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
No MRI for Jimmy Butler, Spoelstra said. Person with knowledge of situation tells @usatodaynba that Butler isn’t expected to miss any time. – 11:38 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Erik Spoelstra at shootaround on Bam Adebayo: “We want him more involved, and I have to do a better job of that, of making sure that he’s involved, engaged, getting us to our triggers. … He’s a very important part of our offense and how we function.”
Ten early points for Bam. – 8:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Erik Spoelstra said he hasn’t gotten an update on any of the Heat’s questionable players yet.
This includes Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent. – 7:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Erik Spoelstra says with great sincerity that he hasn’t managed to talk to the trainers about all of his questionable players.
“I think I have until 8 o’clock to turn in my lineup card. I’m gonna stay true to that.” – 7:02 PM
More on this storyline
Jay King: Grant Williams: “Sometimes I feel like we get sped up in a sense of aggressiveness.” He said the Celtics need to have better offensive execution and need to be more locked in on that side of the ball. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 22, 2022
Jay King: Payton Pritchard: “They had like 19 steals. So it was a lot of live ball turnovers. If we can just limit that I think we’ll be all right.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 22, 2022
