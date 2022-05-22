Ime Udoka calls out Celtics after Game 3 loss

Keith Smith: Ime Udoka: “All they talked about was upping their physicality and being embarrassed at home and we didn’t match that from the start. We got into complaining and let it take us out of our game. It’s disappointing to come out that flat in a conference finals game.”
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Ime Udoka was baffled that the Celtics came out flat for Game 3 against the Heat especially after the way the team talked at shootaround masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:14 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka: “It’s a little unusual to be caught off guard by physicality…They just upped their pressure on both ends and we didn’t match it.” – 11:37 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: He is truly day to day and we’ll see how he responds to extra time off. It’s swelling and soreness and it’s likely that throughout the playoffs. – 11:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams is “truly day-to-day” and will probably be that way for the rest of the playoffs. – 11:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka in an answer about how Boston can get Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum going in games: “They have to catch it, be tough with it in there (in the pocket area).” – 11:36 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart had a “rolled ankle” and Jayson Tatum had a stinger, per Ime Udoka. – 11:35 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka calls Kyle Lowry the head of the snake on Miami’s transition dominance.
“Scoring 33 points on our 24 turnovers is hard to overcome.” – 11:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Jayson Tatum had a stinger and that he didn’t have any update on Marcus Smart, but he assumes both will be fine. – 11:34 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka said that Marcus Smart rolled his ankle, and that Jayson Tatum suffered a stinger. – 11:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka has said multiple times that the Celtics did not meet the Heat’s physicality. – 11:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka: “You turn it over 24 times and gift them 33 points off that, you dig yourself in a hole. We got back, but that’s hard to overcome.” – 11:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka: “All they talked about was upping their physicality and being embarrassed at home and we didn’t match that from the start. We got into complaining and let it take us out of our game. It’s disappointing to come out that flat in a conference finals game.” – 11:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka: “We started wilting under the pressure, started to complain to the refs. Disappointing to come out flat in a Conference Finals game.” – 11:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Big challenge win for Ime Udoka, as it keeps Grant Williams with four fouls. – 10:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Outside of Smart getting hurt and going out and coming back, Ime Udoka hasn’t subbed in the third quarter. – 10:23 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams lighting into the team right now as they hit the bench. Williams has been having intense exchanges with Ime Udoka throughout the game during deadballs trying to figure out how to cover Bam. Celtics have had maybe 3 good minutes defending him so far. – 9:35 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Lowry is still protesting the call on Adebayo, and right now he’s in a little debate with Ime Udoka – 8:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Transition buckets off a made basket are a major no-no. No surprise Ime Udoka called that timeout to rip into the Celtics after that one. – 8:46 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Miami has hit its first four shots, plus a turnover, and Ime Udoka calls his first timeout 2:42 into the game. – 8:45 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Rob Williams has some knee sorness and may not be able to play tonight. If he can’t, Ime Udoka said Daniel Theis will get the start. – 6:49 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Ime Udoka said if Robert Williams III can’t play tonight due to his sore knee, Daniel Theis (and not Grant Williams) would start. – 6:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If Rob Williams can’t play tonight, Daniel Theis will start in his place, per Ime Udoka. – 6:48 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams will test out his knee pre-game before deciding on availability. – 6:48 PM
