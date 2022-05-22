Ime Udoka unsure of Marcus Smart's status for Game 4 due to 'pretty bad sprain'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
A little late, but here are the Celtics injury updates:
Jayson Tatum is fine.
Marcus Smart has a bad ankle sprain, he’s getting treated today and Celtics will see for tomorrow’s Game 4.
Robert Williams is feeling better, but still day-to-day and questionable for Game 4. – 2:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says that the start of Game 3 wasn’t about Daniel Theis. Says it was a collective effort in terms of describing Boston’s ugly start to the game. – 1:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marcus Smart is going to get treatment on his ankle. The Celtics will see how he feels tomorrow. The same goes for Robert Williams with his knee, though Ime Udoka said he is feeling better. Jayson Tatum is fine, Udoka said. – 1:37 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Marcus Smart has some swelling in his right ankle that he rolled in Game 3, Ime Udoka says. “We will see how he feels tomorrow.” Adds Robert Williams (knee) has improved and the team will know more about his status on Monday. – 1:37 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics injury updates:
Marcus Smart has swelling his ankle and is getting treatment.
Jayson Tatum is fine after suffering stinger.
Rob Williams is feeling better than yesterday. – 1:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime says says Marcus Smart had a pretty bad sprain. Unsure about tomorrow. Tatum is fine. Robert Williams has improved – 1:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Ime Udoka was baffled that the Celtics came out flat for Game 3 against the Heat especially after the way the team talked at shootaround masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:14 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka: “It’s a little unusual to be caught off guard by physicality…They just upped their pressure on both ends and we didn’t match it.” – 11:37 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: He is truly day to day and we’ll see how he responds to extra time off. It’s swelling and soreness and it’s likely that throughout the playoffs. – 11:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams is “truly day-to-day” and will probably be that way for the rest of the playoffs. – 11:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka in an answer about how Boston can get Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum going in games: “They have to catch it, be tough with it in there (in the pocket area).” – 11:36 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart had a “rolled ankle” and Jayson Tatum had a stinger, per Ime Udoka. – 11:35 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka calls Kyle Lowry the head of the snake on Miami’s transition dominance.
“Scoring 33 points on our 24 turnovers is hard to overcome.” – 11:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Jayson Tatum had a stinger and that he didn’t have any update on Marcus Smart, but he assumes both will be fine. – 11:34 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka said that Marcus Smart rolled his ankle, and that Jayson Tatum suffered a stinger. – 11:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka has said multiple times that the Celtics did not meet the Heat’s physicality. – 11:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka: “You turn it over 24 times and gift them 33 points off that, you dig yourself in a hole. We got back, but that’s hard to overcome.” – 11:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka: “All they talked about was upping their physicality and being embarrassed at home and we didn’t match that from the start. We got into complaining and let it take us out of our game. It’s disappointing to come out that flat in a conference finals game.” – 11:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka: “We started wilting under the pressure, started to complain to the refs. Disappointing to come out flat in a Conference Finals game.” – 11:30 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Bam Adebayo’s monster game
– Marcus Smart heroics
– No Blood No Foul basketball
– A Soul for a Soul
– Who is playing Game 4?
– K Low
– Home Oladipo
Trying to make sense of what just happened in Boston, join us⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=zlZduT… – 11:25 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Marcus Smart might be better at the “Foul a guy for 3-4 seconds then react like I got shot” move than any player in league history. – 11:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
And in a replay from earlier with Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum is now back and checking into the game.
This has been one bizarre night. – 10:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Big challenge win for Ime Udoka, as it keeps Grant Williams with four fouls. – 10:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Outside of Smart getting hurt and going out and coming back, Ime Udoka hasn’t subbed in the third quarter. – 10:23 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Marcus Smart coming back through the tunnel, then nailing a 3FG on Boston’s next possession makes Garden crowd whose team is still down 10 sound like it’s up by 20. Miami 72, Boston 62, 6:04 3Q. – 10:15 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Marcus Smart never played through pain…. Pain always plays through Marcus Smart! #BleedGreen – 10:14 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
This is the Marcus Smart version of the Paul Pierce wheelchair game – 10:14 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Celtics cut the lead to 10. Riding high on the Marcus Smart comeback. Heat need a spark from Tyler Herro here. – 10:14 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Paul Pierce came out in a wheelchair. Marcus Smart came out draining 3’s. – 10:13 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart returning to the game… pic.twitter.com/8SKIm1Zsiz – 10:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
You all asked for the sliders to be turned down, this is what it looks like! Marcus Smart! – 10:13 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Marcus Smart channeling is inner 17 year old Daniel LaRusso. 50 year old Daniel LaRusso isn’t coming out of that locker room – 10:11 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Marcus Smart back on bench as Garden erupts. pic.twitter.com/TNefGnbAJa – 10:10 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Marcus Smart returns to the Celtics bench, gets a loud ovation from the crowd. – 10:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart is running back to the bench, and the crowd goes into frenzy. He’s limping but he’s walking. #Celtics #Heat – 10:10 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Huge ovation for Marcus Smart as he hobbles back to Celtics bench. – 10:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
And here comes Marcus Smart to a massive ovation from the crowd. – 10:10 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Marcus Smart has returned to the bench and is ready to check in. – 10:10 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Marcus Smart had to be helped off the floor with a right leg injury in the third quarter masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:09 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Pritchard comes in for the injured Marcus Smart, Heat immediately put him into a pick-and-roll like it’s Game 1 all over again, Kyle Lowry wide open 3. ruthless. – 10:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On the replay, Marcus Smart rolled his right ankles, but Kyle Lowry also kind of fell into his knee.
Not sure which one was the actual injury causing Smart so much pain. Possibly both. Right ankle definitely rolled badly. – 10:04 PM
On the replay, Marcus Smart rolled his right ankles, but Kyle Lowry also kind of fell into his knee.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Marcus Smart just got helped back to the locker room — after appearing to hurt his ankle/leg. TD Garden has gotten really quiet. Smart was putting no weight on it at all. – 10:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Looked like Kyle Lowry landed on Marcus Smart’s knee and Smart’s ankle rolled as he hit the floor. He’s back to the locker room a minute after Jimmy Butler was ruled out of the game with knee inflammation. – 10:03 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Marcus Smart takes a hard fall. He’s helped off the floor with the help of the training staff, seemingly unable to put any weight on what appears to be his right foot. – 10:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
What a chaotic few minutes. Jimmy Butler exits the game with right knee inflammation. Grant Williams starts the second half in place of Daniel Theis. And now Marcus Smart exits with a right leg injury that left him unable to put weight on it as he left the court. – 10:01 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Marcus Smart, who called for help while on the floor, is helped to the locker room. – 10:01 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jimmy Butler out for the rest of the game. Now Marcus Smart being helped off. – 10:01 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Marcus Smart down in serious pain, grabbing his ankle and calls over the trainer. Now being helped into the locker room. – 10:01 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Marcus Smart being helped to the locker room. Can’t put weight on right foot. – 10:01 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Now Marcus Smart is down after a scramble for a rebound #Celtics #Heat – 10:00 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart is down and holding his right ankle. He’s calling for trainers – 10:00 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams lighting into the team right now as they hit the bench. Williams has been having intense exchanges with Ime Udoka throughout the game during deadballs trying to figure out how to cover Bam. Celtics have had maybe 3 good minutes defending him so far. – 9:35 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Grant Williams is on the refs early – so much that Marcus Smart, with a smile, has to pull him away during this timeout. – 8:56 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Lowry is still protesting the call on Adebayo, and right now he’s in a little debate with Ime Udoka – 8:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Can’t think of anything more on brand than Marcus Smart drawing a foul, yet he is the one being reviewed for a hostile act. – 8:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Transition buckets off a made basket are a major no-no. No surprise Ime Udoka called that timeout to rip into the Celtics after that one. – 8:46 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Miami has hit its first four shots, plus a turnover, and Ime Udoka calls his first timeout 2:42 into the game. – 8:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus’ last play in this series was getting his ankles taken by Marcus Smart
Dude gotta be on a revenge tour right now – 8:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 3:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
P.J. Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Kyle Lowry – 8:05 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Rob Williams has some knee sorness and may not be able to play tonight. If he can’t, Ime Udoka said Daniel Theis will get the start. – 6:49 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Ime Udoka said if Robert Williams III can’t play tonight due to his sore knee, Daniel Theis (and not Grant Williams) would start. – 6:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If Rob Williams can’t play tonight, Daniel Theis will start in his place, per Ime Udoka. – 6:48 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams will test out his knee pre-game before deciding on availability. – 6:48 PM
Jay King: Ime Udoka said Robert Williams “is truly day to day.” He’s likely to be dealing with the issue through the rest of the playoffs, per Udoka, but could return as early as Game 4. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 22, 2022
Jay King: Robert Williams is officially out, per the Celtics. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 21, 2022
