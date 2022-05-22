Marcus Smart, Robert Williams questionable for Game 4

The Vertical: Marcus Smart (ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (knee soreness) are questionable for Game 4 tomorrow. The Celtics have listed Jayson Tatum as probable. pic.twitter.com/hIQwQponsx
Marcus Smart injury update: Celtics guard questionable for Game 4 vs. Heat after suffering sprained ankle
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics injury report for Game 4:
Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) – OUT
Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Jayson Tatum (right cervical nerve impingement) – PROBABLE
Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE – 5:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics’ injury report for Monday vs. Heat;
Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) – OUT
Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Jayson Tatum (right cervical nerve impingement) – PROBABLE
Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE – 5:16 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Marcus Smart (ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (knee soreness) are questionable for Game 4 tomorrow.
The Celtics have listed Jayson Tatum as probable. pic.twitter.com/hIQwQponsx – 5:04 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics list Rob and Marcus Smart as questionable for Game 4. pic.twitter.com/sXIEK7UeH5 – 4:57 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Interesting to see how Marcus Smart responds after playing the rest of the way on that G3 ankle sprain. Udoka: “Has some swelling in his ankle. A pretty bad sprain. Finished the game but he’s gonna feel it. Getting worked on, getting treatment, and see how he feels tomorrow.” – 3:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
A little late, but here are the Celtics injury updates:
Jayson Tatum is fine.
Marcus Smart has a bad ankle sprain, he’s getting treated today and Celtics will see for tomorrow’s Game 4.
Robert Williams is feeling better, but still day-to-day and questionable for Game 4. – 2:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marcus Smart is going to get treatment on his ankle. The Celtics will see how he feels tomorrow. The same goes for Robert Williams with his knee, though Ime Udoka said he is feeling better. Jayson Tatum is fine, Udoka said. – 1:37 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Marcus Smart has some swelling in his right ankle that he rolled in Game 3, Ime Udoka says. “We will see how he feels tomorrow.” Adds Robert Williams (knee) has improved and the team will know more about his status on Monday. – 1:37 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics injury updates:
Marcus Smart has swelling his ankle and is getting treatment.
Jayson Tatum is fine after suffering stinger.
Rob Williams is feeling better than yesterday. – 1:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime says says Marcus Smart had a pretty bad sprain. Unsure about tomorrow. Tatum is fine. Robert Williams has improved – 1:36 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Robert Williams named his son Hendrix in January. Derrick White, whose son arrived Thursday, had chosen Hendrix for the name well before he was traded to the Celtics.
I’m sure there’ll be a lot of adult supervision when the lads get their first toy guitars… pic.twitter.com/FPiUHbyu7D – 12:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: He is truly day to day and we’ll see how he responds to extra time off. It’s swelling and soreness and it’s likely that throughout the playoffs. – 11:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams is “truly day-to-day” and will probably be that way for the rest of the playoffs. – 11:36 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart had a “rolled ankle” and Jayson Tatum had a stinger, per Ime Udoka. – 11:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Jayson Tatum had a stinger and that he didn’t have any update on Marcus Smart, but he assumes both will be fine. – 11:34 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka said that Marcus Smart rolled his ankle, and that Jayson Tatum suffered a stinger. – 11:34 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Bam Adebayo’s monster game
– Marcus Smart heroics
– No Blood No Foul basketball
– A Soul for a Soul
– Who is playing Game 4?
– K Low
– Home Oladipo
Trying to make sense of what just happened in Boston, join us⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=zlZduT… – 11:25 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Marcus Smart might be better at the “Foul a guy for 3-4 seconds then react like I got shot” move than any player in league history. – 11:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
And in a replay from earlier with Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum is now back and checking into the game.
This has been one bizarre night. – 10:58 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Marcus Smart coming back through the tunnel, then nailing a 3FG on Boston’s next possession makes Garden crowd whose team is still down 10 sound like it’s up by 20. Miami 72, Boston 62, 6:04 3Q. – 10:15 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Marcus Smart never played through pain…. Pain always plays through Marcus Smart! #BleedGreen – 10:14 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
This is the Marcus Smart version of the Paul Pierce wheelchair game – 10:14 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Celtics cut the lead to 10. Riding high on the Marcus Smart comeback. Heat need a spark from Tyler Herro here. – 10:14 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Paul Pierce came out in a wheelchair. Marcus Smart came out draining 3’s. – 10:13 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart returning to the game… pic.twitter.com/8SKIm1Zsiz – 10:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
You all asked for the sliders to be turned down, this is what it looks like! Marcus Smart! – 10:13 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Marcus Smart channeling is inner 17 year old Daniel LaRusso. 50 year old Daniel LaRusso isn’t coming out of that locker room – 10:11 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Marcus Smart back on bench as Garden erupts. pic.twitter.com/TNefGnbAJa – 10:10 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Marcus Smart returns to the Celtics bench, gets a loud ovation from the crowd. – 10:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart is running back to the bench, and the crowd goes into frenzy. He’s limping but he’s walking. #Celtics #Heat – 10:10 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Huge ovation for Marcus Smart as he hobbles back to Celtics bench. – 10:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
And here comes Marcus Smart to a massive ovation from the crowd. – 10:10 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Marcus Smart has returned to the bench and is ready to check in. – 10:10 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Marcus Smart had to be helped off the floor with a right leg injury in the third quarter masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:09 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Pritchard comes in for the injured Marcus Smart, Heat immediately put him into a pick-and-roll like it’s Game 1 all over again, Kyle Lowry wide open 3. ruthless. – 10:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On the replay, Marcus Smart rolled his right ankles, but Kyle Lowry also kind of fell into his knee.
Not sure which one was the actual injury causing Smart so much pain. Possibly both. Right ankle definitely rolled badly. – 10:04 PM
On the replay, Marcus Smart rolled his right ankles, but Kyle Lowry also kind of fell into his knee.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Marcus Smart just got helped back to the locker room — after appearing to hurt his ankle/leg. TD Garden has gotten really quiet. Smart was putting no weight on it at all. – 10:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Looked like Kyle Lowry landed on Marcus Smart’s knee and Smart’s ankle rolled as he hit the floor. He’s back to the locker room a minute after Jimmy Butler was ruled out of the game with knee inflammation. – 10:03 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Marcus Smart takes a hard fall. He’s helped off the floor with the help of the training staff, seemingly unable to put any weight on what appears to be his right foot. – 10:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
What a chaotic few minutes. Jimmy Butler exits the game with right knee inflammation. Grant Williams starts the second half in place of Daniel Theis. And now Marcus Smart exits with a right leg injury that left him unable to put weight on it as he left the court. – 10:01 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Marcus Smart, who called for help while on the floor, is helped to the locker room. – 10:01 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jimmy Butler out for the rest of the game. Now Marcus Smart being helped off. – 10:01 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Marcus Smart down in serious pain, grabbing his ankle and calls over the trainer. Now being helped into the locker room. – 10:01 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Marcus Smart being helped to the locker room. Can’t put weight on right foot. – 10:01 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Now Marcus Smart is down after a scramble for a rebound #Celtics #Heat – 10:00 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart is down and holding his right ankle. He’s calling for trainers – 10:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Heat just went 16-for-25 from the field in the first quarter. They lead by 21. There are some early boos in Boston.
The Heat are outscoring the Celtics 20-2 in the paint. Robert Williams’ absence looming very large. – 9:09 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Grant Williams is on the refs early – so much that Marcus Smart, with a smile, has to pull him away during this timeout. – 8:56 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Can’t think of anything more on brand than Marcus Smart drawing a foul, yet he is the one being reviewed for a hostile act. – 8:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus’ last play in this series was getting his ankles taken by Marcus Smart
Dude gotta be on a revenge tour right now – 8:16 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Starting lineups for Celtics and Heat. Theis in for Robert Williams and Lowry and Tucker starting for Heat: pic.twitter.com/fWqzSlXT4F – 8:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 3:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
P.J. Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Kyle Lowry – 8:05 PM
