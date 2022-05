Bogdan Bogdanovic to miss Eurobasket?

Atlanta Hawks and Serbia NT star Bogdan Bogdanovic has been suffering from knee pain for months now and his participation in the 2022 EuroBasket in September is unlikely, according to reports by mozzartsport.com. Bogdanovic, 29, has faced these issues for quite a while now, but still managed to play through pain with the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs this past April vs. the Miami Heat.Source: EuroHoops.net