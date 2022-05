Bradley Beal leaning toward signing new deal with Wizards

On June 18, Bradley Beal will attend the ribbon cutting ceremony of the newly redone courts, a project a year in the making carried out by Hoop For All with funding from Beal, the NBA’s player association and the city. The event comes smack in the middle of a watershed summer for the Wizards’ star guard. Beal said he is still leaning toward signing a multiyear deal with Washington worth roughly $250 million this July, and in the meantime, he’s focused on rehab after having his cast removed in late April following season-ending wrist surgery in February. “Surgery was good, recovery went well. Had no issues,” Beal said.Source: Washington Post