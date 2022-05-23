Danny Green: 'I will be back before All-Star break'

On a recent appearance on his Green Room podcast, the Sixers veteran broke the news that he’s shelving retirement for another day. Danny Green even made a prediction date on his return – right before the All-Star break. “I’d like to end on my own terms and not a major injury. … I will be back before All-Star break. You better believe it. You heard it here first. So I will work my tail off to rehab to get back healthy,” said the Sixers vet. “My body and my bones usually heal pretty well. I don’t have any bad habits. So, yeah, I think I’ll be back in time to help the team in the playoff run and show and prove that I’m able to still play at that level to help a team get a win in the playoffs.”
Source: R.P. Salao @ Clutch Points
Source: R.P. Salao @ Clutch Points
More on this storyline
Kyle Neubeck: An MRI confirmed a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee for Danny Green, Sixers say. -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / May 13, 2022
Shams Charania: 76ers guard Danny Green has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brutal outcome for Green, who turns 35 in June and now faces a long rehab. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 13, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Ahead of the MRI for Philadelphia guard Danny Green, there’s significant concern on the severity of the left knee injury, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.