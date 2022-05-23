Danny Green: 'I will be back before All-Star break'

Danny Green: 'I will be back before All-Star break'

Danny Green: 'I will be back before All-Star break'

May 23, 2022

By |

On a recent appearance on his Green Room podcast, the Sixers veteran broke the news that he’s shelving retirement for another day. Danny Green even made a prediction date on his return – right before the All-Star break. “I’d like to end on my own terms and not a major injury. … I will be back before All-Star break. You better believe it. You heard it here first. So I will work my tail off to rehab to get back healthy,” said the Sixers vet. “My body and my bones usually heal pretty well. I don’t have any bad habits. So, yeah, I think I’ll be back in time to help the team in the playoff run and show and prove that I’m able to still play at that level to help a team get a win in the playoffs.”
Source: R.P. Salao @ Clutch Points

Shams Charania: 76ers guard Danny Green has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brutal outcome for Green, who turns 35 in June and now faces a long rehab. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 13, 2022

