Marcus Smart ruled out for Game 4 due to sprained ankle

Mark Murphy: Celtics announce that Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) is out. Robert Williams (knee) and Jayson Tatum (shoulder impingement) are available.
Starting lineups for Heat and Celtics. Not a surprise, but Jimmy Butler playing. Derrick White in for Marcus Smart. Robert Williams returns and is starting. pic.twitter.com/hByBjW3yUP – 8:08 PM
Marcus Smart out due to swollen ankle, Robert Williams III will play for Celtics in Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/23/mar… – 7:57 PM
In a game the Celtics have to have, they’re missing arguably their most important player. Jayson Tatum may be their best, but no one does quite what Marcus Smart does for Boston. W/@Shams Charania theathletic.com/news/celtics-m… – 7:51 PM
Marcus Smart being OUT for Game 4 presents a golden opportunity for Miami to go up 3-1. He was the catalyst in the Game 2 blowout and has been an asset at both ends. Heat already playing with house money and can land Boston in serious trouble if they take advantage tonight – 7:47 PM
The Celtics are 5-8 in the 13 games Marcus Smart missed this year, including the Game 2 win at home vs. Milwaukee and the Game 1 loss at Miami. – 7:38 PM
Derrick White will start tonight in place of sidelined Marcus Smart. – 7:32 PM
Heat’s Tyler Herro, Celtics’ Marcus Smart out for Game 4 of East finals. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:30 PM
Celtics injury report for Game 4:
Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) – OUT
Jayson Tatum – AVAILABLE
Robert Williams – AVAILABLE – 7:26 PM
Celtics announce that Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) is out. Robert Williams (knee) and Jayson Tatum (shoulder impingement) are available. – 7:24 PM
Marcus Smart is out tonight for Boston.
Robert Williams is in. – 7:23 PM
The Celtics say Marcus Smart is out and Robert Williams is available for tonight’s Game 4. – 7:23 PM
Marcus Smart is out with an ankle sprain per Celtics, but Rob Williams will return from knee soreness. – 7:23 PM
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (ankle sprain) will not play tonight in Game 4 against the Miami Heat. Robert Williams will play. – 7:23 PM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart will miss Game 4 vs. Miami tonight. There has been increased swelling in his sprained right ankle. – 7:23 PM
Marcus Smart just arrived at TD Garden, limping badly. Hard to imagine he plays tonight – 7:19 PM
Ime characterizes Marcus Smart’s ankle as “quite swollen”… Says Marcus is known to play through a lot though so still waiting on him testing it – 6:52 PM
Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart’s ankle is “pretty swollen . . . it is quite swollen.” – 6:52 PM
Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart is testing things out pregame, but that his ankle is “quite swollen”. – 6:52 PM
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams temain questionable. Ime Udoka said both are testing their injuries over the next 15 minutes. – 6:49 PM
Ime Udoka says both Rob Williams and Marcus Smart are being tested for injury and they will know in the next 15 minutes on their status – 6:47 PM
Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will both go through testing in the next 15 monutes to see if they can play tonight. – 6:47 PM
Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III remain questionable at the moment due to their injuries. – 6:47 PM
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart and Robert Williams remain questionable. Multiple reports that Williams likely will play – 6:47 PM
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are still questionable, per Ime Udoka. Team expects to know if they’ll play in the next 15 minutes or so. – 6:47 PM
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams remain questionable and will get tested out in the next 15 minutes, per Ime Udoka. – 6:47 PM
The numbers behind Marcus Smart winning the 2021-22 NBA Hustle Award… pic.twitter.com/mngTNIj50F – 1:38 PM
Marcus Smart has won the NBA’s Hustle Award for the second time, the league announced. The award recognizes players for their work outside the box score, highlighting their performance in the league’s tracking data areas like deflections, box outs, etc. – 1:35 PM
NBA says Celtics’ Marcus Smart won the Hustle Award. pic.twitter.com/Z3D19mR2a8 – 1:29 PM
In the most literal sense, the charge Marcus Smart took on Bam Adebayo was a collision of two of the top defenders in the NBA. In our chat, Bam explains how he’s looking way past any individual comparisons in the Eastern finals, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3327402/2022/0… – 11:03 AM
Miami. Boston. This would be the series for Bam Adebayo to air his personal grievances, about Marcus Smart and DPOY voting and all-defense voting. And in a way, he’s taking the opportunity to be heard, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3327402/2022/0… – 9:34 AM
Marcus Smart injury update: Celtics guard questionable for Game 4 vs. Heat after suffering sprained ankle
cbssports.com/nba/news/marcu… – 7:39 PM
