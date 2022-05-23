Marcus Smart wins 2021-22 NBA Hustle Award

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been named the winner of the 2021-22 NBA Hustle Award, the league announced today. Smart becomes the first two-time winner of the Hustle Award after first earning the honor following the 2018-19 season.
Source: Brian Martin @ NBA.com

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
The numbers behind Marcus Smart winning the 2021-22 NBA Hustle Award… pic.twitter.com/mngTNIj50F1:38 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart has won the NBA’s Hustle Award for the second time, the league announced. The award recognizes players for their work outside the box score, highlighting their performance in the league’s tracking data areas like deflections, box outs, etc. – 1:35 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
The DPOY just racked up another honor. Marcus Smart has won the NBA’s Hustle Award for the second time in his career. – 1:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
NBA says Celtics’ Marcus Smart won the Hustle Award. pic.twitter.com/Z3D19mR2a81:29 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been named the winner of the 2021-22 NBA Hustle Award. He’s the first two-time winner of the avoid, previously winning in 2018-19. – 1:29 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
In the most literal sense, the charge Marcus Smart took on Bam Adebayo was a collision of two of the top defenders in the NBA. In our chat, Bam explains how he’s looking way past any individual comparisons in the Eastern finals, ⁦@The Athletictheathletic.com/3327402/2022/0…11:03 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Miami. Boston. This would be the series for Bam Adebayo to air his personal grievances, about Marcus Smart and DPOY voting and all-defense voting. And in a way, he’s taking the opportunity to be heard, ⁦@The Athletictheathletic.com/3327402/2022/0…9:34 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Marcus Smart injury update: Celtics guard questionable for Game 4 vs. Heat after suffering sprained ankle
cbssports.com/nba/news/marcu…7:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics injury report for Game 4:
Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) – OUT
Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Jayson Tatum (right cervical nerve impingement) – PROBABLE
Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE – 5:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics’ injury report for Monday vs. Heat;
Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) – OUT
Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Jayson Tatum (right cervical nerve impingement) – PROBABLE
Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE – 5:16 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Marcus Smart (ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (knee soreness) are questionable for Game 4 tomorrow.
The Celtics have listed Jayson Tatum as probable. pic.twitter.com/hIQwQponsx5:04 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Celtics are listing Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) and Robert Williams III (left knee soreness) as questionable for Game 4. Jayson Tatum (right cervical nerve impingement) is probable. – 5:03 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams and Marcus Smart are both questionable for tomorrow, per the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is probable. – 4:59 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics list Rob and Marcus Smart as questionable for Game 4. pic.twitter.com/sXIEK7UeH54:57 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
A little late, but here are the Celtics injury updates:
Jayson Tatum is fine.
Marcus Smart has a bad ankle sprain, he’s getting treated today and Celtics will see for tomorrow’s Game 4.
Robert Williams is feeling better, but still day-to-day and questionable for Game 4. – 2:40 PM

Bobby Marks: Robert Williams has a $223,215 bonus as part of his rookie extension. However, because Williams is still in the fourth year of his rookie scale contract, the bonus is not earned. The bonus is now deemed likely and his cap hit for 2022-23 is adjusted to $10,937,502. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / May 20, 2022

