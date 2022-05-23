Marcus Smart wins 2021-22 NBA Hustle Award

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been named the winner of the 2021-22 NBA Hustle Award, the league announced today. Smart becomes the first two-time winner of the Hustle Award after first earning the honor following the 2018-19 season.
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Joe Vardon @joevardon
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Marcus Smart injury update: Celtics guard questionable for Game 4 vs. Heat after suffering sprained ankle
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Hustle Award, which debuted in 2016-17, rewards players that do the little things that don’t often show up in the traditional box score but have been tracked since the NBA debuted its Hustle Stats during the 2016 postseason. Hustle stats include deflections, loose balls recovered, charges drawn, screen assists, contested shots and box-outs. -via NBA.com / May 23, 2022
Shams Charania: 2021-22 NBA All-Defensive teams: First team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mikal Bridges, Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart Second team: Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 20, 2022
Bobby Marks: Robert Williams has a $223,215 bonus as part of his rookie extension. However, because Williams is still in the fourth year of his rookie scale contract, the bonus is not earned. The bonus is now deemed likely and his cap hit for 2022-23 is adjusted to $10,937,502. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / May 20, 2022
