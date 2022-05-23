Timberwolves hire Nuggets exec Tim Connelly

Shams Charania: Minnesota has an agreement with Denver Nuggets President Tim Connelly to become the Timberwolves’ new President of Basketball Operations on a five-year, $40 million deal with a kicker for ownership equity, sources tell me and @ Jon Krawczynski.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Updated story … Tim Connelly will be Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations startribune.com/tim-connelly-t… – 4:55 PM
Steve Kyler @stevekylerNBA
A couple of comments on Tim Connelly leaving for Minnesota: Gaining ownership or having the trigger to gain ownership is huge, especially without putting cash in. Teams won’t get less valuable, especially if you win (pt 4) – 4:38 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Minnesota Timberwolves landing Denver’s Tim Connelly to run basketball operations: es.pn/39OkadN – 4:37 PM
Steve Kyler @stevekylerNBA
A couple of comments on Tim Connelly leaving for Minnesota: Some will try and paint this being about Denver – but there is a reality, that Tim may have taken that team as far as it can go. Things do get old. (Part 2) – 4:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Timberwolves hiring Nuggets’ Tim Connelly as team president nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/23/rep… – 4:35 PM
Steve Kyler @stevekylerNBA
A couple of comments on Tim Connelly leaving for Minnesota: Tim is one of the really good guys in this league. Came up from the bottom rung, always respectful and approachable. Never took himself too seriously. Does the work. This is a great hire (Part 1) – 4:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Here’s how I see the Tim Connelly move:
-Awesome for the Wolves. Huge win. He’s built some good teams in a not huge market.
-Terrible for the Nuggets. Mostly bc they sent a message they aren’t willing to spend what it takes to keep a non-salary cap asset. That’s bad long-term. – 4:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Minnesota’s interest in Tim Connelly was well-known among the Nuggets’ traveling party when they went to Serbia, & there was even some hope that a new deal could be struck then, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Tim Connelly to leave Nuggets and become Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations, per report
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Me trying to prove Arsenal’s failure to qualify for Champions League is directly related to KSE not being able to retain Tim Connelly. #COYS pic.twitter.com/JXFxMolxAc – 4:26 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns has 2 years, $69.8M remaining on his contract. However, if KAT makes All-NBA, he is eligible to be offered a 4-year, $210.9M extension on top of the two years.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Reporting on Minnesota landing Denver’s Tim Connelly to run basketball operations in a massive deal pic.twitter.com/goaKU2q7xR – 4:16 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
josh kroenke finding out what the timberwolves offered tim connelly pic.twitter.com/QuslPWerxq – 4:03 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Draft record of Tim Connelly in Denver:
Jokic (41)
Hyland (26)
Porter Jr. (14)
Murray (7)
Morris (51)
Also drafted Jusuf Nurkic, Gary Harris and Malik Beasley outside of the lottery – 3:43 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Tim Connelly will be Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations. Initial story that will be updated: startribune.com/tim-connelly-t… – 3:42 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We are live to discuss the news that Tim Connelly has accepted an offer to join the Timberwolves.
Come join.
youtube.com/watch?v=881aXI… – 3:36 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Wow. What an incredible hire for the Timberwolves and what a devastating loss for the Nuggets. Minnesota is going to love Tim Connelly very soon. – 3:35 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets president Tim Connelly leaving Denver to take Minnesota’s top job, source says.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Tim Connelly is heading to the Wolves. Behind the scenes of mega deal and negotiations
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
It’s official: The Tim Connelly era in Minnesota starts today.
I recorded a “who is Tim Connelly?” episode with @Adam Mares over the weekend, where we discuss the deal as if it’s done.
Lotta good background from Adam, who has covered Connelly for 8 years
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/who… – 3:29 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Full story on the landmark hiring of Tim Connelly by the Timberwolves and their ownership group that includes Glen Taylor, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez — with @ Jon Krawczynski at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3326241/2022/0… – 3:29 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania are reporting Tim Connelly has agreed to become Minnesota’s president of basketball operations. Charania adds there’s potential for ownership equity with the Timberwolves. – 3:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets president Tim Connelly is headed to Minnesota, league source confirms to @denverpost. – 3:25 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Minnesota has an agreement with Denver Nuggets President Tim Connelly to become the Timberwolves’ new President of Basketball Operations, a 5-year deal in the $40-plus million deal that includes a kicker for equity, sources tell @Shams Charania and me. – 3:24 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Minnesota has an agreement with Denver Nuggets President Tim Connelly to become the Timberwolves’ new President of Basketball Operations on a five-year, $40 million deal with a kicker for ownership equity, sources tell me and @ Jon Krawczynski. – 3:24 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Denver Nuggets President Tim Connelly has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves that’ll make him one of the NBA’s highest compensated executives. Significant coup for Minnesota franchise. – 3:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
Shared some updated thoughts on Tim Connelly and the Nuggets/T’Wolves decision he’s making.
Then, who NUGGETS fans want the Nuggets to select in the NBA Draft. Spoiler, the name sounds like an MVP’s name. denverstiffs.com/2022/5/23/2313… – 1:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
About to upload a Nuggets podcast with the complete understanding that a Tim Connelly update will drop five minutes after I post. – 1:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
There’s a couple schools of thought right now regarding Tim Connelly. On one hand, w/ what’s believed to be a strong offer from Minn., he can go back to the Kroenkes & see if they’ll budge. On the other, the longer he waits, I think there’s a question how patient Wolves will be. – 5:32 PM
Darren Wolfson: A current pres. of bball operations who knows new #Timberwolves boss Tim Connelly well: “One of the greatest folks you would ever meet.” Tim has kids that are 7 & 6, is married, big family guy. His brothers Joe, Pat, Dan, & Kevin all work/have worked in hoops. Pat VP w/ Bulls. -via Twitter @DWolfsonKSTP / May 23, 2022
Within 12 hours of their initial meeting with Connelly, they presented him with an offer to let him know they were serious about moving forward. The next step was getting final approval from Taylor. -via The Athletic / May 23, 2022
