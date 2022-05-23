Tyler Herro out for Game 4

Chris Haynes: Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will not play tonight against Boston Celtics.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tyler Herro out for Heat-Celtics Game 4, plans to play Game 5 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/23/tyl… – 1:00 PM
Tyler Herro out for Heat-Celtics Game 4, plans to play Game 5 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/23/tyl… – 1:00 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Tyler Herro is officially out for Game 4. More via @SouichiTerada masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:14 PM
Tyler Herro is officially out for Game 4. More via @SouichiTerada masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro (groin) out for Game 4 of East finals vs. Celtics. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:10 PM
Heat’s Tyler Herro (groin) out for Game 4 of East finals vs. Celtics. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Lots of Heat news here in Boston; Herro out for Game 4; what he told me about his injury… Butler playing; Heat unhappy with Pritchard attacking Butler’s knee. And lots of Heat nuggets: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:08 PM
NEW: Lots of Heat news here in Boston; Herro out for Game 4; what he told me about his injury… Butler playing; Heat unhappy with Pritchard attacking Butler’s knee. And lots of Heat nuggets: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:08 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Erik Spoelstra on telling Tyler Herro (strained left groin) he’s out for Game 4: “This is the time of the year everybody wants to play. But there is also a responsibility to the athlete & their health & we have to be disciplined to that & sometimes these are tough decisions.” pic.twitter.com/ZBgAg5OABL – 12:05 PM
Erik Spoelstra on telling Tyler Herro (strained left groin) he’s out for Game 4: “This is the time of the year everybody wants to play. But there is also a responsibility to the athlete & their health & we have to be disciplined to that & sometimes these are tough decisions.” pic.twitter.com/ZBgAg5OABL – 12:05 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Tyler Herro, and not Jimmy Butler, is out for the Miami Heat tonight in Game 4. Meanwhile, yes, the Heat saw the Pritchard play on Butler. @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/heat-tyle… – 11:58 AM
Tyler Herro, and not Jimmy Butler, is out for the Miami Heat tonight in Game 4. Meanwhile, yes, the Heat saw the Pritchard play on Butler. @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/heat-tyle… – 11:58 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tyler Herro says he is sitting out tonight with the plan of returning for Game 5 from his groin injury. pic.twitter.com/lTFB7vrNyW – 11:57 AM
Tyler Herro says he is sitting out tonight with the plan of returning for Game 5 from his groin injury. pic.twitter.com/lTFB7vrNyW – 11:57 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (groin) says the plan is to bounce back and be available for Game 5 on Wednesday. – 11:55 AM
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (groin) says the plan is to bounce back and be available for Game 5 on Wednesday. – 11:55 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Tyler Herro out for Game 4 #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:54 AM
Tyler Herro out for Game 4 #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:54 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Without Tyler Herro, I would expect more Victor Oladipo minutes tonight. And possibly more minutes for Duncan Robinson. – 11:44 AM
Without Tyler Herro, I would expect more Victor Oladipo minutes tonight. And possibly more minutes for Duncan Robinson. – 11:44 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Herro out tonight but tells me it’s not serious amd he’s targeting Wednesday .. . In discomfort when runs – 11:40 AM
Herro out tonight but tells me it’s not serious amd he’s targeting Wednesday .. . In discomfort when runs – 11:40 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Without Herro, that makes Oladipo the likely sixth man (as long as Butler is starting). Could also see some Duncan Robinson off the bench. – 11:40 AM
Without Herro, that makes Oladipo the likely sixth man (as long as Butler is starting). Could also see some Duncan Robinson off the bench. – 11:40 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tyeler Herro is OUT for Game 4 vs the Celtics due to a groin injury suffered during Game 3, per Erik Spoelstra. – 11:38 AM
Tyeler Herro is OUT for Game 4 vs the Celtics due to a groin injury suffered during Game 3, per Erik Spoelstra. – 11:38 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Sixth Man of the Year award winner Tyler Herro is out for tonight’s Game 4 in Boston.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 11:38 AM
The Heat say Sixth Man of the Year award winner Tyler Herro is out for tonight’s Game 4 in Boston.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 11:38 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will not play tonight against Boston Celtics. – 11:37 AM
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will not play tonight against Boston Celtics. – 11:37 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat updates status of Butler and Herro. And two Celtics starters in question. And good stuff on Lowry, Tucker: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:00 AM
From PM: Heat updates status of Butler and Herro. And two Celtics starters in question. And good stuff on Lowry, Tucker: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:00 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Updates on Butler, Herro, Lowry and Tucker. And news on 2 Celtics who returned shortly after sustaining the worst injuries ever (or perhaps not): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:37 PM
Updates on Butler, Herro, Lowry and Tucker. And news on 2 Celtics who returned shortly after sustaining the worst injuries ever (or perhaps not): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Heat injury report for Game 4:
Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee) & Tyler Herro (groin) are all listed as questionable. – 5:19 PM
Heat injury report for Game 4:
Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee) & Tyler Herro (groin) are all listed as questionable. – 5:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Updated — Jimmy Butler (knee), Tyler Herro (groin) leave Heat with questionable Game 4 outlook vs. Celtics. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:07 PM
Updated — Jimmy Butler (knee), Tyler Herro (groin) leave Heat with questionable Game 4 outlook vs. Celtics. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:07 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Groin injuries obviously take time to heal, depending obviously on severity. The fact Heat listed Herro as questionable – and not out or doubtful – was seemingly a good sign regarding severity. miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:06 PM
Groin injuries obviously take time to heal, depending obviously on severity. The fact Heat listed Herro as questionable – and not out or doubtful – was seemingly a good sign regarding severity. miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:06 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Updates, Heat comments on status of Butler and Herro and Lowry and Tucker. And two Celtics starters in question now: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:41 PM
NEW: Updates, Heat comments on status of Butler and Herro and Lowry and Tucker. And two Celtics starters in question now: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro listed as questionable for game 4
Lowry, Tucker, Strus, and Vincent are questionable as well, but those should comfortably play – 4:40 PM
Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro listed as questionable for game 4
Lowry, Tucker, Strus, and Vincent are questionable as well, but those should comfortably play – 4:40 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee) and Tyler Herro (groin) are questionable for Game 4 tomorrow night against Boston Celtics. – 4:40 PM
Miami Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee) and Tyler Herro (groin) are questionable for Game 4 tomorrow night against Boston Celtics. – 4:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injury report for Game 4:
Butler (right knee inflammation), Lowry (left hamstring strain), Strus (right hamstring strain), Vincent (left hamstring strain), Tucker (left knee irritation) and Herro (left groin strain) all questionable for tomorrow’s game in Boston. – 4:38 PM
Heat injury report for Game 4:
Butler (right knee inflammation), Lowry (left hamstring strain), Strus (right hamstring strain), Vincent (left hamstring strain), Tucker (left knee irritation) and Herro (left groin strain) all questionable for tomorrow’s game in Boston. – 4:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, PJ Tucker and Gabe Vincent all questionable for Game 4. Butler and Tucker are knees, Herro groin, other three are hamstrings. – 4:36 PM
Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, PJ Tucker and Gabe Vincent all questionable for Game 4. Butler and Tucker are knees, Herro groin, other three are hamstrings. – 4:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro listed as questionable for Monday vs. Celtics, as are Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent. – 4:36 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro listed as questionable for Monday vs. Celtics, as are Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent. – 4:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
All Heat (injury) eyes now on Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro in East finals vs. Celtics. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Both were spectators at the end of Game 3. Now the question is status for Monday night’s Game 4 vs. Celtics. – 2:16 PM
All Heat (injury) eyes now on Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro in East finals vs. Celtics. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Both were spectators at the end of Game 3. Now the question is status for Monday night’s Game 4 vs. Celtics. – 2:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Erik Spoelstra said that there are no updates on either Jimmy Butler or Tyler Herro. Butler left with right knee inflammation at halftime.
Herro left the game in the fourth quarter because of a right leg injury. The Heat believe he could have returned to the game, if necessary. – 12:52 PM
Erik Spoelstra said that there are no updates on either Jimmy Butler or Tyler Herro. Butler left with right knee inflammation at halftime.
Herro left the game in the fourth quarter because of a right leg injury. The Heat believe he could have returned to the game, if necessary. – 12:52 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
There is optimism on Butler for tomorrow but no certainty on availability… Herro didn’t return last night largely due to leg injury; Heat suggested he thought he could play but trainers wanted look at it. Spo said no updates on either – 12:48 PM
There is optimism on Butler for tomorrow but no certainty on availability… Herro didn’t return last night largely due to leg injury; Heat suggested he thought he could play but trainers wanted look at it. Spo said no updates on either – 12:48 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Erik Spoelstra said there is no injury update on Jimmy or Herro, leaving Heat fans to revel in last night’s bravado and wonder about Game 4 theathletic.com/3326769/2022/0… – 12:31 PM
Erik Spoelstra said there is no injury update on Jimmy or Herro, leaving Heat fans to revel in last night’s bravado and wonder about Game 4 theathletic.com/3326769/2022/0… – 12:31 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Erik Spoelstra says that Tyler Herro is dealing with a leg issue, which contributed to the decision to him not closing the game. – 12:29 PM
Erik Spoelstra says that Tyler Herro is dealing with a leg issue, which contributed to the decision to him not closing the game. – 12:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Spoelstra has no update on Butler or Herro. He said he hopes to have one by Monday morning. – 12:28 PM
Spoelstra has no update on Butler or Herro. He said he hopes to have one by Monday morning. – 12:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Erik Spoelstra says he has no injury updates yet today, but says Tyler Herro does have some sort of injury to his leg. – 12:28 PM
Erik Spoelstra says he has no injury updates yet today, but says Tyler Herro does have some sort of injury to his leg. – 12:28 PM
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Questionable for Heat for Thursday: Tyler Herro (ankle sprain) Caleb Martin (ankle sprain) Max Strus (hamstring) PJ Tucker (calf strain) Gabe Vincent (knee irritation) -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 11, 2022
Ky Carlin: Heat star Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for tomorrow due to right knee inflammation Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, and P.J. Tucker are all also listed as questionable tomorrow Kyle Lowry is out #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / May 1, 2022
Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro (illness) back at practice today. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.