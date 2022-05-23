Tyrese Maxey considered "close to untouchable" in Philadelphia

Already this offseason, we’ve heard some “star hunting” type rumors regarding the Sixers, and I’m not here to tell you that they’re out of the star business in general. Morey thinks their path to contention rests on acquiring another big-name guy, he will figure out whatever needs to be done in order to get that guy in the building. Is he going to use Tyrese Maxey to make that happen? The signs point to no. “Maxey is as close to untouchable as you could be,” a source told PhillyVoice over the weekend.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Some reporting on a bunch of early offseason Sixers chatter, including:
—The current belief that they will have/Brooklyn will defer this year's first-round pick
—Where they stand on Thybulle
—Maxey's organizational value
and more:
phillyvoice.com/-nba-trade-rum… – 1:13 PM
