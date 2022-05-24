All Hawks available except Trae Young

Behind the scenes, league insiders consistently mention Atlanta as a team willing to make wholesale changes. Rival executives view all Hawks players aside from Trae Young as eligible for trade.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Jaryd Wilson Trae Young made his postseason debut, tallying 32 points and 10 assists in a win over the Knicks.
Young is one of four players in NBA history to record at least 30p/10a in his first playoff game (LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Derrick Rose). pic.twitter.com/dvXsDhcRdj – 1:01 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Jason Kidd said reaching the conference finals for the Mavs represents “a first step.” That’s what Trae Young and Hawks thought last year. – 12:16 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Trae Young defends Ben Simmons for the passed up dunk from Game 7 #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/21/tra… via @SixersWire – 12:13 PM
More on this storyline
At this juncture, Bradley Beal and Donovan Mitchell are both expected to remain committed to Washington and Utah, respectively, this summer. But if any trade request did arrive, the Hawks could create as strong an offer as any suitor. -via Bleacher Report / May 24, 2022
Last offseason, Phoenix balked at the five-year, $170 million-plus maximum figure during Early Bird negotiations with Ayton’s representatives. The Suns then quietly gauged his trade value in February, sources told B/R, including one structure with Indiana that featured Domantas Sabonis. -via Bleacher Report / May 24, 2022
Now, there are three teams most often linked by league personnel as Ayton’s potential suitors on the open market: Atlanta, Detroit and Portland. Multiple team executives also pointed to Charlotte, with a clear hole at center, and San Antonio, one of the few teams with significant cap space, as possible landing spots for Ayton. -via Bleacher Report / May 24, 2022
