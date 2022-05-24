All Hawks available except Trae Young

Behind the scenes, league insiders consistently mention Atlanta as a team willing to make wholesale changes. Rival executives view all Hawks players aside from Trae Young as eligible for trade.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
~ Good Vibes Only Today ~ – 12:24 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 10:33 AM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
As long as my family happy – I’m good ! – 3:48 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 3:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Jaryd Wilson Trae Young made his postseason debut, tallying 32 points and 10 assists in a win over the Knicks.
Young is one of four players in NBA history to record at least 30p/10a in his first playoff game (LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Derrick Rose). pic.twitter.com/dvXsDhcRdj1:01 PM

Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Jason Kidd said reaching the conference finals for the Mavs represents “a first step.” That’s what Trae Young and Hawks thought last year. – 12:16 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Trae Young defends Ben Simmons for the passed up dunk from Game 7 #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/21/tra… via @SixersWire12:13 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 9:48 AM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
JB 40 Ball!
That was nice Killa🔥💯 – 11:13 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Strus about to get Paid $$ , jumper cash! – 11:06 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Celtics got some outstanding trainers👏🏽🙏🏽😂 – 11:00 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
I be bored, then just wanna hoop🤦🏽‍♂️😂 – 2:15 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
These TY 2’s😍😍😍😍😍😍
Y’all gonna love these!!👟☺️ – 12:35 PM

At this juncture, Bradley Beal and Donovan Mitchell are both expected to remain committed to Washington and Utah, respectively, this summer. But if any trade request did arrive, the Hawks could create as strong an offer as any suitor. -via Bleacher Report / May 24, 2022
Last offseason, Phoenix balked at the five-year, $170 million-plus maximum figure during Early Bird negotiations with Ayton’s representatives. The Suns then quietly gauged his trade value in February, sources told B/R, including one structure with Indiana that featured Domantas Sabonis. -via Bleacher Report / May 24, 2022

