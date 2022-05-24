Atlanta a potential destination for Zach LaVine?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Our latest Offseason Preview on @spotrac features the Chicago Bulls! They were back last season…until injuries hit. Chicago limped into the playoffs before an offseason where everything centers around Zach LaVine. And finding more depth. Read more here:
spotrac.com/research/nba/2… – 11:24 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Wrote two weeks ago about why LaVine to Portland is highly unlikely from both sides and I still believe that to be the case. Don’t think he’s who they’d be looking at even if they did somehow clear the cap space bleacherreport.com/articles/10035… – 10:46 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The early word on Deandre Ayton’s restricted free agency, Atlanta’s big offseason plans, and just how available Zach LaVine will be on the open market, at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10036… – 9:55 AM
More on this storyline
Zach LaVine — who starred at UCLA before getting drafted #13 overall in 2014 — hit up Craig’s in West Hollywood with his wife, Hunter … and after chowing down on some grub, the cameras had to ask him about his future. The 2-time Slam Dunk champ initially played it cool … explaining his appearance shouldn’t be a big deal, considering he lives in L.A. When asked to give a message to Laker Nation, LaVine’s response is enough to give fans a glimmer of hope. “I’ve always been a big fan,” he said as he hopped in his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. -via Twitter / May 24, 2022
Daniel Greenberg: The Chicago Bulls are very confident that they can re-sign Zach LaVine, per @KC Johnson on @mullyhaugh. -via Twitter / May 24, 2022
Along with Atlanta, Portland is most often mentioned as a top LaVine suitor. LaVine is a Seattle native, just a few hours’ drive north of the Trail Blazers’ facilities, and shares a relationship with Damian Lillard from their Team USA days. -via Bleacher Report / May 24, 2022
