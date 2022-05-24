Deandre Ayton likely to land a max contract

Ayton is expected to command a maximum salary, sources said, but there is skepticism among league executives the Suns would match such a lucrative offer.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Monty Williams has complained about Deandre Ayton, Suns might not match max offer sheet nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/24/rep… – 1:11 PM
Report: Monty Williams has complained about Deandre Ayton, Suns might not match max offer sheet nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/24/rep… – 1:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Maybe the best Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade is the friends we made along the way – 1:10 PM
Maybe the best Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade is the friends we made along the way – 1:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Other teams’: Deandre Ayton’s agent, Bill Duffy, addresses future with Phoenix #Suns in @Sirius XM NBA interview with @TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson (w/videos) #NBAPlayoffs2022 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:01 PM
‘Other teams’: Deandre Ayton’s agent, Bill Duffy, addresses future with Phoenix #Suns in @Sirius XM NBA interview with @TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson (w/videos) #NBAPlayoffs2022 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:01 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Happy Andrew WigginsDay!
—Curry and the Finals Thing
—Notes from a bizarre Game 3 in Boston
—PJ Tucker, semi-unicorn
—Grant Williams cracks us up
—A midseason tournament would work… how?
—The best Ayton trade is… ?
open.spotify.com/episode/29IbMN… – 1:30 AM
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Happy Andrew WigginsDay!
—Curry and the Finals Thing
—Notes from a bizarre Game 3 in Boston
—PJ Tucker, semi-unicorn
—Grant Williams cracks us up
—A midseason tournament would work… how?
—The best Ayton trade is… ?
open.spotify.com/episode/29IbMN… – 1:30 AM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Top 5 + 1 in Short Mid-Range FG% in the playoffs with a minimum of 50 shot attempts:
1. Jokic 68.97% (58)
2. Steph 60.66% (61)
3. CP3 57.41% (54)
4. Ayton 54.43% (79)
5. Jimmy Buckets 50% (60)
6. Luka 49.47% (95) – 8:49 PM
Top 5 + 1 in Short Mid-Range FG% in the playoffs with a minimum of 50 shot attempts:
1. Jokic 68.97% (58)
2. Steph 60.66% (61)
3. CP3 57.41% (54)
4. Ayton 54.43% (79)
5. Jimmy Buckets 50% (60)
6. Luka 49.47% (95) – 8:49 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Getting equal value back in a sign-and-trade is very difficult. @esidery explored some sign-and-trade ideas for Deandre Ayton below.
My takeaway? The Suns need to re-sign Ayton (either to keep him long-term or deal him later when he has more trade value): basketballnews.com/stories/examin… – 8:54 PM
Getting equal value back in a sign-and-trade is very difficult. @esidery explored some sign-and-trade ideas for Deandre Ayton below.
My takeaway? The Suns need to re-sign Ayton (either to keep him long-term or deal him later when he has more trade value): basketballnews.com/stories/examin… – 8:54 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Things will work out for Deandre. He’s a valuable player and there’s other teams in the league as well”
Longtime NBA Agent Bill Duffy tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson what the future holds for his client, Deandre Ayton, as he heads into restricted free agency pic.twitter.com/h1I5MWUjd8 – 8:05 PM
“Things will work out for Deandre. He’s a valuable player and there’s other teams in the league as well”
Longtime NBA Agent Bill Duffy tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson what the future holds for his client, Deandre Ayton, as he heads into restricted free agency pic.twitter.com/h1I5MWUjd8 – 8:05 PM
More on this storyline
Would a package surrounding Clint Capela help facilitate a sign-and-trade to bring DeAndre Ayton to Atlanta? Ayton has been a popular rumored target for Schlenk’s front office, but multiple league sources with knowledge of the Hawks’ thinking have also pointed to various wing scorers as Atlanta’s prioritized endgame. -via Bleacher Report / May 24, 2022
After the Suns declined to sign Ayton to a five-year, rookie-scale max extension before the 2021-22 season, restricted free agency is now on the horizon for the athletic big man. During the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Ayton’s agent Bill Duffy discussed Ayton’s future on SiriusXM’s NBA show. “We’re disappointed. We wanted a max contract,” Duffy said. “He went out and was a solider the whole year, played well, improved his statistics. So, we’re proud of him. A lot of guys handle things differently, but he was very mature about it. Things will work out for Deandre. He’s a valuable player. There’s other teams in the league as well. He’s a restricted free agent, so we’ll see how this process unfolds.” -via basketballnews.com / May 23, 2022
SiriusXM NBA Radio: “Things will work out for Deandre. He’s a valuable player and there’s other teams in the league as well” Longtime NBA Agent Bill Duffy tells @termineradio & @Eddie Johnson what the future holds for his client, Deandre Ayton, as he heads into restricted free agency -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / May 19, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.