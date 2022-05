Giannis Antetokounmpo leads All-NBA teams

Of NBA’s 10 highest-paid players, just 1 player is still playing: Stephen Curry, who makes a league-high $45.7M. The other nine are Wall ($44.3M), Harden ($44.3M), Westbrook ($44.2), Durant ($42M), James ($41.1), George ($39.3M), Leonard ($39.3), Giannis ($39.3M), Lillard ($39.3) – 1:13 PM

Giannis the only player with the maximum 100 first-team All-NBA votes. Jokic and Luka Doncic both got 88. – 8:32 PM

LeBron gets the nod for third-team All-NBA. He’s now been on 18 All-NBA teams, extending a record he already holds.1st team: Giannis, Jokic, Tatum, Doncic + Booker.2nd team: Embiid, Morant, Durant, Curry + DeRozan.3rd team: LeBron, Trae Young, Siakam, Chris Paul, Towns. – 8:44 PM

Jimmy Butler finished seventh among forwards in voting for All-NBA (six total make the three teams). Behind: Antetokounmpo, Tatum, Durant, DeRozan, James and Siakam. No Heat guards received votes. – 8:45 PM

From NBA:With the selection of Giannis Antetokounmpo (27 years old), Luka Dončić (23), Nikola Jokić (27), Devin Booker (25) and Jayson Tatum (24), the Kia All-NBA First Team is made up entirely of players age 27 or younger for the first time in 67 years (1954-55 season). – 8:50 PM

