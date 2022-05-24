Jason Kidd: We will play tonight with heavy hearts

Brad Townsend: Kidd begins the media availability by, on behalf of the organization, expressing condolences for the victims in Uvalde. “We will play tonight with heavy hearts.” “We’re going to have to find a way to play the game.”
Source: Twitter @townbrad
Source: Twitter @townbrad
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James has more All-NBA selections after turning 30 years old (8) than:
James Harden
Jason Kidd
Tracy McGrady
Allen Iverson
Steve Nash
Scottie Pippen
Patrick Ewing
Julius Erving
Dominique Wilkins
Carmelo Anthony
in their careers. pic.twitter.com/dN3exGSmJi – 8:49 PM
LeBron James has more All-NBA selections after turning 30 years old (8) than:
James Harden
Jason Kidd
Tracy McGrady
Allen Iverson
Steve Nash
Scottie Pippen
Patrick Ewing
Julius Erving
Dominique Wilkins
Carmelo Anthony
in their careers. pic.twitter.com/dN3exGSmJi – 8:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jason Kidd: “As coaches, as fathers, we have kids, people in this room have kids. Elementary school, you can just think about what could take place with your family or friends at a school…the news of what is happening, not just here in Texas, but throughout our country is sad.” – 8:01 PM
Jason Kidd: “As coaches, as fathers, we have kids, people in this room have kids. Elementary school, you can just think about what could take place with your family or friends at a school…the news of what is happening, not just here in Texas, but throughout our country is sad.” – 8:01 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd on the Uvalde school shootings: ” Before we start discussing basketball, tonight’s game, I’d like to say that our hearts go out to the victims and family of the horrific events in Uvalde, Texas. We send our condolences to our fellow Texans and we’ll…CONTIN UE – 7:54 PM
Jason Kidd on the Uvalde school shootings: ” Before we start discussing basketball, tonight’s game, I’d like to say that our hearts go out to the victims and family of the horrific events in Uvalde, Texas. We send our condolences to our fellow Texans and we’ll…CONTIN UE – 7:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Our hearts go out to the victims and family of the horrific events in Uvalde, Texas. We send our condolences to our fellow Texans and we’ll keep them in our hearts. We truly will play with heavy hearts tonight for the community, for the school of Robb Elementary.” Jason Kidd. – 7:41 PM
“Our hearts go out to the victims and family of the horrific events in Uvalde, Texas. We send our condolences to our fellow Texans and we’ll keep them in our hearts. We truly will play with heavy hearts tonight for the community, for the school of Robb Elementary.” Jason Kidd. – 7:41 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd read a prepared statement in response to today’s school shooting in Texas. Aside from one health update, he did discuss basketball. – 7:28 PM
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd read a prepared statement in response to today’s school shooting in Texas. Aside from one health update, he did discuss basketball. – 7:28 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd opened his pregame news conference with a statement about the Uvalde tragedy, then added: “The news of what’s happening not just here in Texas but throughout our country is sad.” – 7:24 PM
Jason Kidd opened his pregame news conference with a statement about the Uvalde tragedy, then added: “The news of what’s happening not just here in Texas but throughout our country is sad.” – 7:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd opened his pregame presser by recognizing the Uvalde, Texas, victims and community.
He didn’t want to talk about basketball.
“As coaches or fathers, we have kids. Elementary school, you just think I about what could take place with any of your family at school.” pic.twitter.com/NNrm9Zr4om – 7:23 PM
Jason Kidd opened his pregame presser by recognizing the Uvalde, Texas, victims and community.
He didn’t want to talk about basketball.
“As coaches or fathers, we have kids. Elementary school, you just think I about what could take place with any of your family at school.” pic.twitter.com/NNrm9Zr4om – 7:23 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Clearly shaken by what’s happened in Uvalde, Mavs coach Jason Kidd didn’t want to speak much about tonight’s game. He mentioned the game wasn’t going to be cancelled. “We have to find a way to be pros, find a way to win, and move forward.” – 7:22 PM
Clearly shaken by what’s happened in Uvalde, Mavs coach Jason Kidd didn’t want to speak much about tonight’s game. He mentioned the game wasn’t going to be cancelled. “We have to find a way to be pros, find a way to win, and move forward.” – 7:22 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jason Kidd, clearly shaken by the school shooting: “As coaches, as fathers…this is an elementary school. The news, not just here in Texas but in our country…” – 7:21 PM
Jason Kidd, clearly shaken by the school shooting: “As coaches, as fathers…this is an elementary school. The news, not just here in Texas but in our country…” – 7:21 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Mavs coach Jason Kidd starts his pregame press conference by addressing today’s mass shooting in Texas.
“We send our condolences to our fellow Texans … we will truly play with heavy hearts tonight.” – 7:19 PM
Mavs coach Jason Kidd starts his pregame press conference by addressing today’s mass shooting in Texas.
“We send our condolences to our fellow Texans … we will truly play with heavy hearts tonight.” – 7:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jason Kidd on what he had learned about his team during this 5-plus-week playoff run. pic.twitter.com/JdpiYLuAe8 – 12:16 PM
Jason Kidd on what he had learned about his team during this 5-plus-week playoff run. pic.twitter.com/JdpiYLuAe8 – 12:16 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Want proof the Mavs are staying loose and “in character,” as Jason Kidd likes to say, despite 3-0 deficit?
Here’s Jalen Brunson napping at end of shootaround this morning. pic.twitter.com/6JBJAvlF1q – 12:06 PM
Want proof the Mavs are staying loose and “in character,” as Jason Kidd likes to say, despite 3-0 deficit?
Here’s Jalen Brunson napping at end of shootaround this morning. pic.twitter.com/6JBJAvlF1q – 12:06 PM
More on this storyline
Marc J. Spears: Kerr: “I’m fed up. I’m enough. We’re going to play the game… But how would you feel if this happened to you today?” -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / May 24, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Steve Kerr: “When are we going to do something? I’m so tired of coming up here offering condolences to the devastated families. I’m so tired of moments of silence. Enough.” He calls out senators to take action. “We can’t get numb to this.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / May 24, 2022
Marc J. Spears: “Fifty senators in Washington are holding us hostage,” Steve Kerr said. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / May 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.