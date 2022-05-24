Lakers not using a first-round pick to ship Russell Westbrook out of L.A.

But the Lakers don’t subscribe to that theory. As of now, they have no intention of using a first-round pick to facilitate a Westbrook trade, according to league sources.
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Of NBA’s 10 highest-paid players, just 1 player is still playing: Stephen Curry, who makes a league-high $45.7M. The other nine are Wall ($44.3M), Harden ($44.3M), Westbrook ($44.2), Durant ($42M), James ($41.1), George ($39.3M), Leonard ($39.3), Giannis ($39.3M), Lillard ($39.3) – 1:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Per to Jovan Buha, the Lakers don’t plan to use a first-round pick to trade Russell Westbrook.
Look, I hope this is a leverage smokescreen. If it is? It’s been a damn effective one, because I’m really starting to believe the Lakers are stubborn enough to keep Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/a2GWgNt6OS – 12:51 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Sam Presti’s Top 12 pick history:
#2: KD
#5: Green*
#4: Westbrook
#3: Harden
#11: Aldrich**
#12: Adams
#11: Sabonis
#6: Giddey
*Green had a better career than every 1st rounder drafted after him besides Noah
**No All Star was drafted after Aldrich
OKC has 2 2022 top 12 picks – 11:38 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
On the growing possibility of the Lakers keeping Russell Westbrook next season, the current demands from rival teams and why running it back would be a grave mistake:
theathletic.com/3324047/2022/0… – 10:25 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
During my Q&A w/ Magic Johnson on his new NFT venture:
–He thinks an ex-player would be best as the Lakers’ next coach;
–His comments on Russell Westbrook seem to reinforce reporting from @Shams Charania & @Sam Amick that the Lakers will likely keep RW: bit.ly/3PEDXgv – 12:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Worst record when scoring 40+ points in playoffs history:
2-6 Luka Doncic
3-4 Russell Westbrook
They are the only players with a losing record (min 5 games). pic.twitter.com/7eIg8zuljq – 12:08 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Another report Lakers do not plan to waive, send home Westbrook nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/21/ano… – 7:01 PM
As The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported last week, the Lakers are now strongly considering the possibility of keeping Westbrook because of the hardball stance the league is currently taking in trade negotiations. -via The Athletic / May 24, 2022
Teams have been demanding the inclusion of at least one first-round pick to take on Westbrook’s massive expiring contract, according to league sources. Rival teams know how much of a public trainwreck last season was for the Lakers, and they’re not looking to do Los Angeles any favors by helping them off of Westbrook’s contract. -via The Athletic / May 24, 2022
And it’s not merely a bluff or tactic to try to regain leverage in trade talks. That may be an ancillary motive, sure, but per league sources, there is a sentiment among some within the franchise that the right coach and a better supporting cast could smooth over Westbrook’s awkward fit with James and Davis. -via The Athletic / May 24, 2022
