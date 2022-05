Magic picking Jabari Smith, Thunder choosing Chet Holmgren?

Louisiana Tech sophomore Kenneth Lofton Jr. on Monday announced that he will sign with an agent and remain in the 2022 NBA draft after two years with the program . Lofton, who was named to the All-Conference USA first team, averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals on 53.9% shooting from the field in 33 games last season. He ranked 10th in the country in total rebounds and double-doubles with 17. -via The Rookie Wire / May 24, 2022