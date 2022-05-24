Michael Jordan declined Idris Elba's request to play him in a movie

On the latest episode of Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping,” Idris Elba revealed that he once floated the idea to Jordan of portraying him in a movie. Michael Jordan turned him down. “I even said to him one time, ‘I want to play you,'” Elba told host Joe La Puma. “He was like, ‘Hm, I’m not ready yet.’ That’s what he said, ‘I’m not ready yet.’ … I was dead serious.
Source: Caitlyn Holroyd @ The Score
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green says Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were his biggest basketball influences. Green started watching Kobe Bryant videos in high school and used them as a source of inspiration. – 8:14 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons to play in Paris in January 2023
Chicago’s Executive Vice President Arturas Karnisovas played against Michael Jordan and the Bulls in the same gym in 1997
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry last night:
✅ 31 PTS
✅ 11 AST
✅ 5-10 3P
Curry now has 47 career 30-point playoff games, breaking a tie with Dirk Nowitzki for 11th on the NBA’s all-time list.
He ranks fourth among guards, trailing Michael Jordan (109), Kobe Bryant (88), and Jerry West (74). pic.twitter.com/znyeJpo3wO – 9:01 AM
He continued: “In my head, playing Jordan wouldn’t be about playing the basketball player; it was about the businessman. He is a very astute businessman, really smart. And his work as a philanthropist is, like, unspoken, but people don’t understand the work. He cares; he does a lot of work. So that’s where I was hinting at. I wanna play Jordan – I’m doing that. He was like, ‘Ah, I’m not ready for that story yet.'” -via The Score / May 24, 2022
Nick DePaula: Jayson Tatum pulled up in Kobe vs MJ pants 👀👀 -via Twitter @NickDePaula / May 23, 2022
But that’s definitely not the pecking order nowadays. “In the coaching fraternity, [Kerr] is the superstar,” Kidd told FOX Sports. “He is the Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson. If you use the Spurs, the Tim Duncan, David Robinson. He’s right there with Pop [Spurs coach Gregg Popovich] when you talk about superstar coaches.” -via FoxSports.com / May 20, 2022
