Monty Williams not that into Deandre Ayton?

The recent Williams dynamic may simply echo consistent word—dating back to the trade deadline—from league sources with knowledge of the situation that Ayton is not particularly a favorite of Phoenix’s head coach. Williams has purportedly griped about Ayton’s waning focus, which some people contacted by B/R said has often been reflected by the ebbs of his playing time.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Monty Williams has complained about Deandre Ayton, Suns might not match max offer sheet nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/24/rep… – 1:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Maybe the best Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade is the friends we made along the way – 1:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Other teams’: Deandre Ayton’s agent, Bill Duffy, addresses future with Phoenix #Suns in @Sirius XM NBA interview with @TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson (w/videos) #NBAPlayoffs2022 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:01 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Happy Andrew WigginsDay!
—Curry and the Finals Thing
—Notes from a bizarre Game 3 in Boston
—PJ Tucker, semi-unicorn
—Grant Williams cracks us up
—A midseason tournament would work… how?
—The best Ayton trade is… ?
open.spotify.com/episode/29IbMN… – 1:30 AM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Top 5 + 1 in Short Mid-Range FG% in the playoffs with a minimum of 50 shot attempts:
1. Jokic 68.97% (58)
2. Steph 60.66% (61)
3. CP3 57.41% (54)
4. Ayton 54.43% (79)
5. Jimmy Buckets 50% (60)
6. Luka 49.47% (95) – 8:49 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Getting equal value back in a sign-and-trade is very difficult. @esidery explored some sign-and-trade ideas for Deandre Ayton below.
My takeaway? The Suns need to re-sign Ayton (either to keep him long-term or deal him later when he has more trade value): basketballnews.com/stories/examin… – 8:54 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Things will work out for Deandre. He’s a valuable player and there’s other teams in the league as well”
Longtime NBA Agent Bill Duffy tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson what the future holds for his client, Deandre Ayton, as he heads into restricted free agency pic.twitter.com/h1I5MWUjd8 – 8:05 PM
