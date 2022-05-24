Otto Porter out for Game 4

Anthony Slater: Otto Porter Jr. is out for Game 4. Steve Kerr: “He’s still sore. Gotta make the wise decision here. This gives him a couple of days to prepare for a possible Game 5.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Otto Porter Jr. won’t play in Game 4 against the Mavericks, Steve Kerr says.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Golden State: Otto Porter (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / May 23, 2022
Anthony Slater: Otto Porter Jr. is doubtful for tomorrow, per Steve Kerr. Said he “wasn’t feeling terrible” this morning and it’s “definitely good news” considering how it looked. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 23, 2022
