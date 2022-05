Research: Mikal Bridges the hardest-working player in the NBA

The Action Network is able to disclose the hardest-working players in the NBA, exploring the distance covered throughout the 2021-22 season and highlighting the calories each player and team burned on game days – revealing the hardest-working teams and stars. The Top-10 Hardest-Working Players Taking the No. 1 spot is Phoenix Suns’ wing Mikal Bridges. Bridges traveled an impressive 212.5 miles throughout the season and burned an estimated 38,055 calories . Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets fell short of first place by just 1.8 miles. The small forward, one of the NBA’s best dunkers, covered 210.7 miles during his 80 games last season, burning the most calories among the NBA’s top-10 hardest-working players. Tyrese Haliburton (206.7), Tyrese Maxey (206.1), and Scottie Barnes (201.1) complete the top-five hardest workers, burning 178,615 calories between them and traveling a massive 1,037.1 miles.Source: Action Network