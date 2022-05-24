Steve Kerr on Uvalde school shooting: When are we going to do something?

Tim MacMahon: Steve Kerr: “When are we going to do something? I’m so tired of coming up here offering condolences to the devastated families. I’m so tired of moments of silence. Enough.” He calls out senators to take action. “We can’t get numb to this.”
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Warriors coach Steve Kerr slams senators after Uvalde school shooting @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/05… – 8:49 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Steve Kerr on the repeated mass shootings in the United States, this time an elementary school in Uvalde Texas: “When are we going to do something?” sports.yahoo.com/steve-kerr-cal… – 8:30 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
We want more people like Steve Kerr. This world could be little bit better. #TexasMassacre #Texas
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
MORE STEVE KERR: . “ahead of the lives of children and our elderly and our church-goers? Because that’s what it looks like. It’s what we do every week. I’m fed up, I’ve had enough. . .We are being held hostage by 50 senators in Washington who refuse to put it to a vote. . .” – 7:52 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Some more Steve Kerr: “So I ask you, Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators, who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings and supermarket shootings, I ask you: Are you going to put your own desire for power. . .CONTINUE – 7:49 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Steve Kerr’s full comments on the Uvalde, Tx., school shooting, including a question to Mitch McConnell & US senators: “Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children, our elderly, and our churchgoers?” pic.twitter.com/Fw6rJ7hS76 – 7:48 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Steve Kerr: “I’m fed up. I’ve had enough. … I want every person here, every person listening to this, to think about your own child or grandchild, mother or father, sister, brother. How would you feel if this happened to you today?”
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
More Steve Kerr: “There’s 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on H.R.8, which is a background check rule that the House passed a couple of years. It’s been sitting there from two years. And there’s a reason they won’t vote on it. To hold onto power.” – 7:45 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Steve Kerr on the murders in Uvalde: “When are we going to do something? I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastating families that are out there. I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough!” – 7:42 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr is furious about today’s shooting. Pounding- the-table furious. Where are the background checks? Calling out politicians on behalf of American citizens.
‘I’m fed up. I’ve had enough.’
‘We can’t get numb to this.’ – 7:37 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Steve Kerr — emotional, impassioned, outraged — demands U.S. senators take action after children and their teachers were murdered at school today.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
A furious, emotional and fed up Steve Kerr pleaded with senators to do something about the mass shootings. pic.twitter.com/fmERY4izFl – 7:34 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Steve Kerr laid it all out there: “It’s pathetic. I’ve had enough.” More coming about reactions to the Uvalde tragedy. – 7:34 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“It’s pathetic. I’ve had enough.”
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
In pre-game address, Warriors’ Steve Kerr slams table while calling out Mitch McConnell & other politicians following Uvalde shooting: “50 Senators in Washington are going to hold us hostage. 90 percent of Americans regardless of political party want universal background checks.” – 7:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“The senators want to hold onto their own power. It’s pathetic. I had enough,” Warrios head coach Steve Kerr exclaimed before departing the pre-game presser. – 7:33 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Fifty senators in Washington are holding us hostage,” Steve Kerr said. – 7:33 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Steve Kerr: “When are we going to do something? I’m so tired of coming up here offering condolences to the devastated families. I’m so tired of moments of silence. Enough.” He calls out senators to take action. “We can’t get numb to this.” – 7:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says he didn’t want to talk basketball pre-game. “When are we going to do something!!!,” Kerr screamed about the murders of the children in Texas, black adults in Buffalo and Asian deaths. – 7:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Steve Kerr: “14 children were killed. And a teacher. And we’ve had elderly black peoples killed in a supermarket….when are we going to do something?! – 7:31 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Steve Kerr said he’s not talking about basketball. Said basketball doesn’t matter. – 7:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors are in their 23rd playoff series under Steve Kerr. The Dubs are one win away from taking their Kerr-era record to 21-2.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr: “I think Steph is in as good shape, or better, than anyone in the league.” – 1:08 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr on Warriors hoping to close tonight and get more than a week off before the Finals start: “There’s danger in thinking about anything beyond tonight’s game.” – 1:02 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Steve Kerr begins media availability with a message to Mavericks radio voice @Chuck Cooperstein, whose mother, Judy, passed away yesterday.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Otto Porter Jr. won’t play in Game 4 against the Mavericks, Steve Kerr says.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. is out for Game 4. Steve Kerr: “He’s still sore. Gotta make the wise decision here. This gives him a couple of days to prepare for a possible Game 5.” – 1:00 PM
Shams Charania: 2021-22 All-NBA teams: First: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum Second: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan Third: Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 24, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Kerr: “I’m fed up. I’m enough. We’re going to play the game… But how would you feel if this happened to you today?” -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / May 24, 2022
