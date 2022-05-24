Tyler Herro hoping to play in Game 5

Barry Jackson: Herro told me yesterday he is hopeful about playing tomorrow. But if medical staff thinks it’s a mistake (quite possible), he likely won’t play. As of yesterday, he had discomfort running. No Heat access today
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Herro told me yesterday he is hopeful about playing tomorrow. But if medical staff thinks it’s a mistake (quite possible), he likely won’t play. As of yesterday, he had discomfort running. No Heat access today – 6:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro questionable for Game 5 vs. Celtics; Jimmy Butler off Heat injury report. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A look at the free-throw disparity between the Heat and Celtics in Games 3 and 4. Did the Celtics really just play a more aggressive style? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a Tyler Herro injury update and Jimmy Butler no longer on injury report – 5:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, and PJ Tucker all listed as questionable for game 5
Jimmy Butler not on injury report – 5:21 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee) & Tyler Herro (groin) are all listed as questionable to play in tomorrow’s Game 5 vs the Celtics. – 5:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
(All questionable)
Tyler Herro (groin)
P.J. Tucker (knee)
Max Strus (hamstring)
Gabe Vincent (hamstring)
Kyle Lowry (hamstring)
Jimmy Butler is not on the report. – 5:17 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Marcus Smart didn’t play in Game 4 because he simply could not. Tyler Herro didn’t play because the Heat had the luxury of making such a decision. With the Eastern finals tied, we’ll see if it pays off, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3330142/2022/0… – 12:48 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jimmy Butler’s bad knee ‘no excuse’ for poor Game 4. Tyler Herro didn’t play, but already says he’s in for Game 5. So the question is, how hurt are the Miami Heat? @The Athletic theathletic.com/3330142/2022/0… – 8:46 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 102-82 loss in Boston: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Awful at the outset.
2. Victor Oladipo tries to provide a spark.
3. Jayson Tatum does that for Celtics.
4. Now a waiting game with Tyler Herro.
5. Marcus Smart out; Derrick White steps up. – 7:45 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 102-82 loss in Boston: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Awful at the outset.
2. Victor Oladipo tries to provide spark.
3. Jayson Tatum does that for Celtics.
4. Now a waiting game with Tyler Herro.
5. Marcus Smart out; Derrick White steps up. – 11:47 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
if jimmy isn’t jimmy, it’s unclear who can make the tough shots boston’s defense will force without herro – 9:00 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
When the Heat really struggled at the start of Game 1, Herro came in and got a couple of buckets to settle them down.
No Herro tonight. – 8:57 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tyler Herro hasn’t been great in this series, but this is a spot the Heat really miss him. He’d be capable of coming here and giving a needed burst. Instead, it’s Oladipo. – 8:56 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – May 23, 2022 – Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Starters
Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Rob Williams
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Smart, Hauser Miami: Herro pic.twitter.com/wtLs7zbSll – 8:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro, Celtics’ Marcus Smart out for Game 4 of East finals. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No injury updates from Boston or Miami yet for Game 4. All of the questionable players are working out for both sides to see if they can play tonight.
Tyler Herro was previously ruled out by the Heat this morning. – 7:13 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Herro out for Game 4. Butler, others plan to play. And Heat unhappy with Pritchard foul on Butler. PLUS Bam, Butler, Tatum, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Spoelstra offers no more information than Udoka. All of his questionable players besides Herro are working out with the intent to play. #Celtics #Heat – 7:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Entire Heat roster, other than Tyler Herro, expected to be available tonight, per Erik Spoelstra. – 7:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra restates that everybody on the questionable list intends to play
Except Tyler Herro who is OUT – 7:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury update:
Out:
Tyler Herro (groin)
Previously questionable, now with intention to play:
Jimmy Butler (knee)
Kyle Lowry (hamstring)
Max Strus, (hamstring)
P.J. Tucker (hamstring)
Gabe Vincent (hamstring) – 7:04 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: The Heat is listing Herro (left groin strain), Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain), Max Strus (right hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (left knee irritation) and Gabe Vincent (left hamstring strain) as questionable for Game 5. Jimmy Butler is not on the injury report. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 24, 2022
Chris Haynes: Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will not play tonight against Boston Celtics. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / May 23, 2022
