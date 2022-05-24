Zach LaVine undergoes surgery on left knee

Zach LaVine underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Chicago Bulls executives are in Los Angeles to attend various agency pro days in advance of next month’s NBA Draft and were in close contact with the two-time All-Star guard, who is expected to begin a short rehabilitation period shortly. In a release, the team termed the surgery “successful” and said LaVine is expected to make a full recovery.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls in Paris, and Zach LaVine scope done and done, with nothing unexpected found. Full recovery … just in time to be a Laker …
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
ZACH LAVINE INJURY UPDATE
Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine underwent successful left knee arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday, May 24th at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. Lavine is expected to make a full recovery. – 4:40 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, the Bulls announced. – 4:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
News story on Zach LaVine’s arthroscopic left knee surgery, which the Bulls termed successful.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine underwent surgery on his left knee on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Chicago Bulls executives are in Los Angeles to attend various agency pro days in advance of next month’s NBA Draft and were in close contact with the two-time All-Star guard. – 4:29 PM
K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago joined the Mully & Haugh Show on Tuesday morning to discuss LaVine’s future. “The safe bet is still that Zach will return (to Chicago),” Johnson said. He offered that with a caveat though. “I’m just reporting what I was hearing at the Combine – and that is multiple people connected to other teams, agents, etc., the chatter at that Combine, the representation of that chatter is that Zach is very much in play,” Johnson said. “Now that said, the Bulls are still very confident in their ability to re-sign Zach LaVine. Michael Reinsdorf has said it. Arturas Karnisovas has said it. They still have the power to pay him more than any other franchise.” -via Audacy / May 24, 2022
“The fact that he’s going to look at other teams legitimately is serious,” Johnson said. “I think the fact that other teams are going to make an aggressive bid to get him is serious. And I think the fact that the Bulls are very confident that they’re going to retain him are all serious, are all simultaneously (true). It’s going to be a fascinating free agency in July.” -via Audacy / May 24, 2022
Zach LaVine — who starred at UCLA before getting drafted #13 overall in 2014 — hit up Craig’s in West Hollywood with his wife, Hunter … and after chowing down on some grub, the cameras had to ask him about his future. The 2-time Slam Dunk champ initially played it cool … explaining his appearance shouldn’t be a big deal, considering he lives in L.A. When asked to give a message to Laker Nation, LaVine’s response is enough to give fans a glimmer of hope. “I’ve always been a big fan,” he said as he hopped in his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. -via Twitter / May 24, 2022
