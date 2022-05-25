Ben Simmons progressing well from back surgery

Brian Lewis: Ben Simmons is “progressing well” in his rehab from May 5 back surgery according to a source close to the player. The #Nets star is “is in great spirits” and should be ready in time for training camp. #NBA
Ben Simmons is “progressing well” in his rehab from May 5 back surgery according to a source close to the player. The #Nets star is “is in great spirits” and should be ready in time for training camp. #NBA – 3:30 PM
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons had six points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a win over the Wizards.
He’s one of six players in NBA history to record at least 15r/15a in a playoff game, and one of two to do so without scoring in double figures (Magic Johnson). pic.twitter.com/Yx9zD7AgxC – 2:01 PM
Ben Simmons can only hope to have a career resurrection like Andrew Wiggins. – 12:06 AM
More on this storyline
Asked for lessons learned from the Simmons off-again, on-again saga. Marks used the opportunity to critique the critics. “It’s a little bit of a testament that 1) he tried to get back out there and tried to help his teammates and secondly, we have to be careful not judge people. And if you’re outside that medical profession, when you’re chiming in from afar. You just have to be a bit careful of what you’re saying because you really don’t know,” said Marks. -via NetsDaily / May 16, 2022
“Frustrating from an organizational standpoint. but even more so from Ben’s,: said Marks. “I had a conversation with Ben. We all did. We saw how he wanted to get out there. To be honest, I’ve got to admire that. He tries to do 3-on-3, 5-on-5 and then you turn around and get an MRI, You see the disc herniation has gotten worse. and you think, well this guy is pushing through something that he shouldn’t be pushing through. Nobody wants to have surgery. It’s the last resort but it’s bygone now and we’ve got to move forward on this, we’ve got to support him and so forth.” -via NetsDaily / May 16, 2022
Ben Simmons and his camp will sit down with the Nets and hammer out a plan for the ensuing months, one intended to put him on the best path to both physical and mental health and a successful return to the court. “We will work together with the Nets on a summer plan,” a source close to Simmons told The Post. “Everyone is confident.” -via New York Post / May 15, 2022
