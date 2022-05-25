Erik Spoelstra on Uvalde school shooting: There's a call to action

Tim Reynolds: Erik Spoelstra begins his pregame news conference by addressing the events in Uvalde. “I think there’s certainly, after continued events, there’s a call to action. I think everybody is trying to figure out a way to be heard, to force some kind of change,” Spo said.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on the recent shooting:
“I just really feel for all the families…After continued events, there’s a call to action.”
References leaving shoot-around yesterday to go pick up his kids – 6:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro’s injury:
“I kinda had an idea when we were leaving that he needed rest and recovery.”
On Herro himself pushing to play:
“These decisions have to be made by our training staff and the doctors.” – 6:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra opens his pre-game press conference by making a statement on yesterday’s school shooting: “I think everyone is trying to figure out a way to be heard to force some kind of change. … I just really feel for all the families.” – 6:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Erik Spoelstra opens his press conference expressing his condolences for yesterday’s school shooting. “Everybody is trying to figure out a way to be heard to make some kind of change … I just feel for all the families.” – 6:48 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Erik Spoelstra begins his pregame news conference by addressing the events in Uvalde. “I think there’s certainly, after continued events, there’s a call to action. I think everybody is trying to figure out a way to be heard, to force some kind of change,” Spo said. – 6:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
