Erik Spoelstra on Uvalde school shooting: There's a call to action

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Erik Spoelstra on Uvalde school shooting: There's a call to action

Main Rumors

Erik Spoelstra on Uvalde school shooting: There's a call to action

May 25, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra pauses before Game 5 to issue statement on Uvalde school shooting miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…7:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra pauses to react to shootings in Uvalde, reflect on Parkland. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…7:11 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra opens pregame press conference by addressing Texas school shooting: pic.twitter.com/CfKHRJyctH6:52 PM

Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Erik Spoelstra on the shootings in Texas and reflecting on Parkland pic.twitter.com/J4HCWlOcnH6:51 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on the recent shooting:
“I just really feel for all the families…After continued events, there’s a call to action.”
References leaving shoot-around yesterday to go pick up his kids – 6:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro’s injury:
“I kinda had an idea when we were leaving that he needed rest and recovery.”
On Herro himself pushing to play:
“These decisions have to be made by our training staff and the doctors.” – 6:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra opens his pre-game press conference by making a statement on yesterday’s school shooting: “I think everyone is trying to figure out a way to be heard to force some kind of change. … I just really feel for all the families.” – 6:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Erik Spoelstra opens his press conference expressing his condolences for yesterday’s school shooting. “Everybody is trying to figure out a way to be heard to make some kind of change … I just feel for all the families.” – 6:48 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Erik Spoelstra begins his pregame news conference by addressing the events in Uvalde. “I think there’s certainly, after continued events, there’s a call to action. I think everybody is trying to figure out a way to be heard, to force some kind of change,” Spo said. – 6:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Turnovers not a zero-sum game for Erik Spoelstra, Heat in East finals vs. Celtics. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…5:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Turnovers not a zero-sum game for Erik Spoelstra, Heat in East finals vs. Celtics. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: How other No. 1 seeds snubbed from All-NBA have fared; and Heat to also “host” Game 6. – 1:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No Jimmy Butler on an All-NBA team
No Heat players on All-NBA teams
If that’s the case, how wasn’t Erik Spoelstra coach of the year as the 1 seed? – 8:30 PM

More on this storyline

According to sources, Terry Stotts was asked previously if he would have interest in joining the Lakers as an assistant should he not be hired as a head coach. Stotts, sources said, told the team that he has no interest in a role as a lead assistant. Stotts was approached about joining Frank Vogel in that role last season on the Lakers’ bench and also declined, sources said. -via Los Angeles Times / May 25, 2022

, , , Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home