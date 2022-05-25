Grant Williams names Darius Garland as toughest cover in the league for him

SI: Who’s the toughest cover in the league? Grant Williams: For guys like myself, the hardest people to guard are like Darius Garland. Small, shifty point guards. The longer, taller guys, and the physical guys I’m OK with. I do a good job on Darius and guys like that, but for me, it’s always been a small, small, small point guard that’s really shifty and quick.
Source: Michael Pina @ Sports Illustrated
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new @SInow: a 1-on-1 with grant williams, who’s spent these playoffs showing what the nba’s quintessential role player looks like: si.com/nba/2022/05/25… – 11:43 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka, not thrilled with Grant Williams’ role in allowing that Miami transition bucket, calls timeout and lets the player have it. – 10:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New game-high 24 point lead after a great read by Tatum to find Grant Williams in the weak corner for 3. 20 points and 3 dimes for Tatum after a terrible Game 3. – 9:28 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Happy Andrew WigginsDay!
—Curry and the Finals Thing
—Notes from a bizarre Game 3 in Boston
—PJ Tucker, semi-unicorn
—Grant Williams cracks us up
—A midseason tournament would work… how?
—The best Ayton trade is… ?
open.spotify.com/episode/29IbMN… – 1:30 AM
SI: You have a long history with Bam. Does that help at all? Grant Williams: I feel like he’s gotten so much better since then. So as much as it could help, he’s improved so much that it’s one of those things, I can’t really go off my high school scouting report. As the years have gone on, it’s gotten more and more fun to play against him because of how much he’s improved, how much he continually wants to get better and improve his shot. I’m really just excited to play him throughout my career. -via Sports Illustrated / May 25, 2022
SI: Not to kick this off by asking a weird question, but how does your body feel right now? You’ve taken as much punishment in this playoff run as any player that I can remember since I started covering the league. Have you ever felt like you do right now, playing basketball? Grant Williams: Definitely not. But hey, this is what the playoffs and everything is about, right? It’s my role to deal with. It’s something you embrace, and I feel like it’s just even more fun because it’s something that I feel is unique and I don’t see many guys that can do the same things that I do. -via Sports Illustrated / May 25, 2022
SI: Which is what, exactly? Grant Williams: Just like in terms of going from the first series of guarding Kyrie and KD, then going to the next series with Giannis, the guys there. And now it’s what, Bam and Jimmy, and having primary matchups with each one of them. Even next series, maybe Steph and those guys? It’s interesting. -via Sports Illustrated / May 25, 2022
