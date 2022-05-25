Grant Williams names Darius Garland as toughest cover in the league for him

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new @SInow: a 1-on-1 with grant williams, who’s spent these playoffs showing what the nba’s quintessential role player looks like: si.com/nba/2022/05/25…11:43 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka, not thrilled with Grant Williams’ role in allowing that Miami transition bucket, calls timeout and lets the player have it. – 10:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New game-high 24 point lead after a great read by Tatum to find Grant Williams in the weak corner for 3. 20 points and 3 dimes for Tatum after a terrible Game 3. – 9:28 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Happy Andrew WigginsDay!
—Curry and the Finals Thing
—Notes from a bizarre Game 3 in Boston
—PJ Tucker, semi-unicorn
—Grant Williams cracks us up
—A midseason tournament would work… how?
—The best Ayton trade is… ?
open.spotify.com/episode/29IbMN…1:30 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Grant Williams: “Sometimes I feel like we get sped up in a sense of aggressiveness.”
He said the Celtics need to have better offensive execution and need to be more locked in on that side of the ball. – 1:46 PM

SI: Not to kick this off by asking a weird question, but how does your body feel right now? You’ve taken as much punishment in this playoff run as any player that I can remember since I started covering the league. Have you ever felt like you do right now, playing basketball? Grant Williams: Definitely not. But hey, this is what the playoffs and everything is about, right? It’s my role to deal with. It’s something you embrace, and I feel like it’s just even more fun because it’s something that I feel is unique and I don’t see many guys that can do the same things that I do. -via Sports Illustrated / May 25, 2022

