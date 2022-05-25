Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks among 14 players to represent Canada through 2024

Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks among 14 players to represent Canada through 2024

Main Rumors

Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks among 14 players to represent Canada through 2024

May 25, 2022- by

By |

Canada Basketball and the Senior Men’s National Team program revealed Tuesday the summer core roster ahead of the upcoming third window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifier. Fourteen of the country’s top players from across the NBA, NCAA and international leagues have committed to representing Canada between now and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Source: Sportando

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We are live for an all-NBA edition of the @DNVR_Nuggets live show. Come join.
✅ Is this year’s all-NBA a changing of the guard?
✅ Jamal Murray, Team Canada
✅ Scouting report on Dalen Terry
youtube.com/watch?v=R_qeWY…3:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Going live right now with @Adam Mares and @DLineCo:
– All-NBA teams
– Jamal Murray on Team Canada?
– Why the Nuggets could be interested in Dalen Terry
youtube.com/watch?v=R_qeWY…3:29 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray among 14 players to represent Canada until Paris 2024
sportando.basketball/en/shai-gilgeo…2:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tim Connelly will likely sign five different players to max contracts in a six-year span. That has to be a record.
– 2018 Nikola Jokic ($148M)
– 2019 Jamal Murray ($170M)
– 2021 Michael Porter Jr. ($207M)
– 2022 Karl-Anthony Towns ($211M)
– 2023 Anthony Edwards (?) – 9:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
As a Tuesday pick me up, just ran a 2k simulation where SGA wins Finals MVP, Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren both put up over 20 points and 10 rebounds in the close out game six in Boston in 2024. #ThunderUp3:04 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Knicks’ R.J. Barrett, OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver’s Jamal Murray headline Canadian World Cup qualifying team.
zagsblog.com/2022/05/24/r-j…
@Josh Newman
@NBACanada11:19 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Canada Basketball’s core for this summer’s FIBA World Cup qualifiers: Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Kelly Olynyk, Cory Joseph, Dwight Powell, Lu Dort, Khem Birch, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Oshae Brissett, Kevin Pangos, Zach Edey, Melvin Ejim – 10:07 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Canada Basketball has announced a summer core group that has agreed to a 3-year commitment to the program ahead of Paris 2024. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jamal Murray Barrett Dillon Brooks, Dort, Birch Dwight Powell Zach Edey, Joseph, Olynyk, Pangos Melvin Ejim Oshea Brissett NAW – 10:07 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i hereby demand the NBA goes back and overrules that offensive foul call on Jamal Murray when he dunked DJ Wilson into middle earth. – 11:33 PM
David Duke @daviddukejr
That’s worse than the one that was called on Jamal Murray a while ago – 11:20 PM
Jamal Murray @BeMore27
Andrew WUTTTT???? – 11:17 PM

More on this storyline

Clutch Points: No sweeps here! The Mavs survive and force a Game 5 behind Luka Doncic’s big night 🔥 30 points 14 rebounds 9 assists 2 steals pic.twitter.com/KXGA0jsOKO -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 25, 2022
Chuck: “Have you surpassed your dad as the best player?” JB: “My dad wasn’t even a player compared to me..” Jalen Brunson fires shots to former NBA player and coach Rick Brunson 🤣 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 25, 2022

, , , Main Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home