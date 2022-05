Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks among 14 players to represent Canada through 2024

Chuck: “Have you surpassed your dad as the best player?” JB: “My dad wasn’t even a player compared to me..” Jalen Brunson fires shots to former NBA player and coach Rick Brunson 🤣 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 25, 2022

That’s worse than the one that was called on Jamal Murray a while ago – 11:20 PM

i hereby demand the NBA goes back and overrules that offensive foul call on Jamal Murray when he dunked DJ Wilson into middle earth. – 11:33 PM

Canada Basketball has announced a summer core group that has agreed to a 3-year commitment to the program ahead of Paris 2024. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jamal Murray Barrett Dillon Brooks, Dort, Birch Dwight Powell Zach Edey, Joseph, Olynyk, Pangos Melvin Ejim Oshea Brissett NAW – 10:07 AM

As a Tuesday pick me up, just ran a 2k simulation where SGA wins Finals MVP, Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren both put up over 20 points and 10 rebounds in the close out game six in Boston in 2024. #ThunderUp

Tim Connelly will likely sign five different players to max contracts in a six-year span. That has to be a record.– 2018 Nikola Jokic ($148M)– 2019 Jamal Murray ($170M)– 2021 Michael Porter Jr. ($207M)– 2022 Karl-Anthony Towns ($211M)– 2023 Anthony Edwards (?) – 9:29 PM

Going live right now with @Adam Mares and @DLineCo – All-NBA teams– Jamal Murray on Team Canada?– Why the Nuggets could be interested in Dalen Terry

We are live for an all-NBA edition of the @DNVR_Nuggets live show. Come join.✅ Is this year’s all-NBA a changing of the guard?✅ Jamal Murray, Team Canada✅ Scouting report on Dalen Terry

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.