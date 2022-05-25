Jayson Tatum says it doesn't make sense Joel Embiid didn't make 1st Team All-NBA

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jayson Tatum: Joel Embiid’s first-team All-NBA snub ‘makes no sense’ @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/celtics-j… – 2:04 PM
Who has been the best player in the Heat-Celtics conference finals? It’s not Jayson Tatum, or Jimmy Butler @The Athletic theathletic.com/3331770/2022/0… – 12:51 PM
There’s only been two players voted top 2 in MVP voting who didn’t make All-NBA First Team in the last 15 seasons:
— Joel Embiid in 2020-21
Jayson Tatum said he and his teammates are constantly encouraging @Derrick White to be more aggressive. – 12:29 PM
Jayson Tatum, father of Deuce, said Tuesday’s shooting was “heavy” on his mind last night and this morning: “Makes you want to hug (your children) tight and tell them how much you love them.” – 12:28 PM
Jayson Tatum on the Texas shooting: “In the times we are living in, school isn’t safe & that’s (scary) to think about. That was heavy on my mind last night…I’m sure for anyone with children, you want to hug them tighter & tell them you love them, because anything can happen.” – 12:28 PM
“It was heavy on my mind last night and this morning,” said Jayson Tatum on the killings in Texas. – 12:27 PM
Jayson Tatum on the Uvalde shooting: “It’s sad that it’s something people are getting numb to.” – 12:25 PM
Jayson Tatum: “What happened yesterday was sickening.” Says it is tiring going through the same process of condolences over and over again. Said he doesn’t get how someone can just go buy a gun when they turn 18. “That just doesn’t sound like something you should be able to do.” – 12:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on trying to win two in a row against the Heat finally: “We should look at it as a new series and tonight is a must win game. When you look at something as a must win, you have a sense of urgency from the start.” – 12:24 PM
Tatum says there’s a lot that can be changed in All-NBA voting. He’s for it being positionless and said Embiid finishing 2nd in MVP voting but making 2nd team All-NBA doesn’t make sense – 12:22 PM
Jayson Tatum, with a smile, on making All-NBA this year after missing out last year (and not getting the 30 percent max as a result: “What’s the saying: a day late and a dollar short?” Said it is what it is, and that it wasn’t an extra motivation for him this year. – 12:22 PM
Jayson Tatum said the shoulder is still an issue, but it won’t keep him from playing tonight. – 12:17 PM
Jayson Tatum said his right shoulder is feeling “a lot better” and that it won’t keep him from playing. – 12:17 PM
Jayson Tatum on making first team All-NBA: “It’s a huge honor. I’m grateful for that recognition.” – 12:17 PM
Jayson Tatum said he’s thankful and grateful for the recognition of making All-NBA First Team. – 12:17 PM
All five 2021-22 All-NBA First Team selections are 27 years old or younger:
Luka Doncic, 23
Jayson Tatum, 24
Devin Booker, 25
Nikola Jokic, 27
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 27
We talk about Joel Embiid taking ownership of the Sixers and using his equity to force change as he sees fit, but Bryce Harper absolutely needs to use his weight and demand change up top. – 11:23 PM
2021-22 All-NBA Teams: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo headline First Team, Joel Embiid makes Second Team
From NBA:
Jimmy Butler finished seventh among forwards in voting for All-NBA (six total make the three teams). Behind: Antetokounmpo, Tatum, Durant, DeRozan, James and Siakam. No Heat guards received votes. – 8:45 PM
LeBron gets the nod for third-team All-NBA. He’s now been on 18 All-NBA teams, extending a record he already holds.
1st team: Giannis, Jokic, Tatum, Doncic + Booker.
2nd team: Embiid, Morant, Durant, Curry + DeRozan.
For the 3rd straight year, Luka Doncic is 1st Team All-NBA. He’s joined by Giannis, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, and Jayson Tatum. – 8:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Bam Adebayo finishes fifth among centers in voting for All-NBA, behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. – 8:41 PM
ANTETOKOUNMPO, DONČIĆ, JOKIĆ, BOOKER & TATUM SELECTED TO 2021-22 ALL-NBA 1ST TEAM.
All-NBA 2nd Team: Embiid, Morant, Durant, Steph Curry & DeRozan.
All-NBA 3rd Team: Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young & Pascal Siakam.
Last three Boston Celtics to make All-NBA First Team?
Jayson Tatum – 2022
Kevin Garnett – 2008
Larry Bird – 1988 – 8:38 PM
Last three Boston Celtics to make All-NBA First Team?
Jayson Tatum – 2022
Kevin Garnett – 2008
New via @SouichiTerada: Jayson Tatum beat out Kevin Durant and LeBron James for the first All-NBA first team selection of his career masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:37 PM
So based on the math here, it appears Embiid got 12 first-team votes at center, plus an additional 45 as a forward, unless I’m missing something. So there was definitely an attempt to get him on First Team. So, he got more points than Tatum (last forward in) but less as a forward pic.twitter.com/Afzlre6jd8 – 8:37 PM
A year after Jayson Tatum didn’t make any of the All-NBA teams, and it cost him tens millions of dollars, Tatum was First, Second or Third team on all 100 ballots. – 8:36 PM
First Team and Second Team All-NBA voting.
All-NBA First Team:
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Luka Doncic
Devin Booker
No real surprises for All-NBA teams. Joker had 88 first team votes and 12 second team votes, assumably as the second team center behind Joel Embiid.
A year after a costly all-nba snub, Jayson Tatum is first team (ahead of Kevin Durant and LeBron at the forward spot) pic.twitter.com/T2Osk7lF1H – 8:30 PM
NBA 2021-22 All-NBA Teams:
First: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić and Jayson Tatum.
Second: Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Ja Morant.
2022 All-NBA Teams
First: Luka, Booker, Tatum, Giannis, Jokic
Second: Morant, Curry, DeRozan, Durant, Embiid
NBA announces All-NBA:
First Team: Antetokounmpo (MIL), Booker (PHX), Dončić (DAL), Jokić (DEN), Tatum (BOS)
Second Team: Curry (GS), DeRozan (CHI), Durant (BKN), Embiid (PHI), Morant (MEM)
2021-22 All-NBA teams:
First: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum
Second: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan
The 2021-22 NBA Scoring Champ, @Joel Embiid, has been named to the All-NBA Second Team. pic.twitter.com/xrtrB8IdXT – 8:28 PM
Second Team All-NBA is Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid. – 8:28 PM
The 2021-22 All-NBA First Team:
-Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)
-Devin Booker (Phoenix)
-Luka Dončić (Dallas)
-Nikola Jokić (Denver)
Jayson Tatum has made All-NBA First Team.
First Team All-NBA is Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. – 8:27 PM
Jayson Tatum makes first team All NBA for the first time in his career pic.twitter.com/eoS83FBQdr – 8:27 PM
Jayson Tatum has been named to first team All-NBA alongside Giannis, Doncic, Jokic, and Booker. – 8:26 PM
Breaks my heart hearing this news, no parent should ever have to lose there child. Praying for the families of those kids and the teacher 🙏🏽❤️… this is devastating – 5:26 PM
Predictions for tonight’s All-NBA reveal:
1ST TEAM
Luka Doncic
Devin Booker
Jayson Tatum
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nikola Jokic
2ND TEAM
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Kevin Durant
DeMar DeRozan
Joel Embiid
3RD TEAM
Chris Paul
Trae Young
LeBron James
Pascal Siakam
Jay King: Jayson Tatum said he “kind of felt disrespected” when he didn’t make an all-NBA team last season. “Do I think I was one of the best 15 players last year? A thousand percent.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 25, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been selected to the 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team, the NBA announced today. -via NBA.com / May 24, 2022
With the selection of Antetokounmpo (27 years old), Dončić (23), Jokić (27), Booker (25) and Tatum (24), the Kia All-NBA First Team is made up entirely of players age 27 or younger for the first time in 67 years (1954-55 season). Dončić is the fourth player in NBA history to be named to the All-NBA First Team three or more times before turning 24, joining Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant and Max Zaslofsky. -via NBA.com / May 24, 2022
