Lakers interview Terry Stotts for head coaching position

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Lakers interviewed former Blazers coach Terry Stotts for franchise’s head coaching job in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Two more assistants will meet with LA in near future — Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson and Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I think the Lakers would do well to get Terry Stotts or Kenny Atkinson, but I’m rooting for Darvin Ham to get his chance to be a head coach. He’s been close for a while now and I want to see him get that opportunity. – 6:08 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Lakers interviewed former Blazers coach Terry Stotts for franchise’s head coaching job in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Two more assistants will meet with LA in near future — Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson and Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham. – 6:03 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The @latimessports has this from @Dan Woike and @Brad Turner on: Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham, Kenny Atkinson: What to know about Lakers coaching candidates latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 12:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. We discuss the Lakers head coach finalists: Kenny Atkinson, Darvin Ham,Terry Stotts, and what’s been reported about the hiring process. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. We discuss the Lakers head coach finalists: Kenny Atkinson, Darvin Ham,Terry Stotts, and what’s been reported about the hiring process. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ reported finalists for the coaching job: Darvin Ham, Kenny Atkinson and Terry Stotts, plus who is (and is not) in charge of the final decision. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ reported finalists for the coaching job: Darvin Ham, Kenny Atkinson and Terry Stotts, plus who is (and is not) in charge of the final decision. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Suspicions persist in league coaching circles that the Lakers have not completely abandoned hope that Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers becomes unexpectedly available — despite the recent insistence from Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey that Rivers will be back in Philly next season. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 23, 2022
As written here on May 2, Ham is also long overdue for a head coaching shot and is known to possess the confidence/presence/demeanor to not only forge a working relationship with James and Anthony Davis but likewise let them know that he does intend to coach them. If the Lakers have no shot at a more established coach like Rivers or Utah’s Quin Snyder, my presumption, frankly, is that they would want to hire Ham as head coach and try to convince Stotts to accept a top assistant/offensive coordinator role that he’s overqualified for. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 23, 2022
