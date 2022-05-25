Luka Doncic: 'I still believe we can win'

The Mavs are attempting to become the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series, a feat 146 others have failed to accomplish. Dallas took a step in that direction with a 119-109 win in Tuesday’s Game 4 at the American Airlines Center. “I mean, I still believe we can win, you know,” Doncic said. “Swept or not swept, in the end, if you lose, you lose. Don’t matter how many we win. We have to go game by game. We’re going to believe until the end.”
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Updated with Luka, Kidd reactions: Doncic is all-NBA first team for third season in a row.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
StatMuse @statmuse
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Nick Wright @getnickwright
StatMuse @statmuse
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Dan Favale @danfavale
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Brad Townsend @townbrad
StatMuse @statmuse
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dan Favale @danfavale
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dan Favale @danfavale
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
StatMuse @statmuse
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
All-NBA First Team:
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
NBA 2021-22 All-NBA Teams:
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 All-NBA Teams
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2021-22 All-NBA teams:
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The 2021-22 All-NBA First Team:
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Warriors-Mavs Game 4
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
