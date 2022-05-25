Marcus Smart returning for Game 5

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams playing for Boston tonight while Tyler Herro is out for the Heat presents a golden opportunity for the Celtics
If Boston wins, I think they’ll close out in the series at home in Game 6, which was my pre-series prediction – 7:10 PM
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams playing for Boston tonight while Tyler Herro is out for the Heat presents a golden opportunity for the Celtics
If Boston wins, I think they’ll close out in the series at home in Game 6, which was my pre-series prediction – 7:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I believe the Celtics are 25-6 in 2022 (including playoffs) when they start:
Rob Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
In 443 regular season minutes, that group was +24.6 points per 100 possessions. – 7:06 PM
I believe the Celtics are 25-6 in 2022 (including playoffs) when they start:
Rob Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
In 443 regular season minutes, that group was +24.6 points per 100 possessions. – 7:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart can move “good enough” to play in Game 5. – 7:03 PM
Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart can move “good enough” to play in Game 5. – 7:03 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Celtics have Marcus Smart and Robert Williams available for Game 5 vs. Heat, per Coach Ime Udoka. – 7:03 PM
Celtics have Marcus Smart and Robert Williams available for Game 5 vs. Heat, per Coach Ime Udoka. – 7:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka ask how he expects Marcus Smart to move.
“Good enough” – 7:03 PM
Ime Udoka ask how he expects Marcus Smart to move.
“Good enough” – 7:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics vs. Heat injury updates: Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III active for Game 5; Tyler Herro remains out
https://t.co/EOVFgGhyn7 pic.twitter.com/WNj9Iupti5 – 7:01 PM
Celtics vs. Heat injury updates: Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III active for Game 5; Tyler Herro remains out
https://t.co/EOVFgGhyn7 pic.twitter.com/WNj9Iupti5 – 7:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro out again; Marcus Smart, Robert Williams available for Celtics in Game 5. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:56 PM
Heat’s Tyler Herro out again; Marcus Smart, Robert Williams available for Celtics in Game 5. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:56 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Heat’s Tyler Herro (groin injury) to miss Game 5; Marcus Smart to return for Celtics: Eastern Conference finals bulletin theathletic.com/news/tyler-her… – 6:54 PM
Heat’s Tyler Herro (groin injury) to miss Game 5; Marcus Smart to return for Celtics: Eastern Conference finals bulletin theathletic.com/news/tyler-her… – 6:54 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are officially available tonight – 6:47 PM
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are officially available tonight – 6:47 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Boston Celtics say Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III will play tonight against the Miami Heat. – 6:46 PM
Boston Celtics say Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III will play tonight against the Miami Heat. – 6:46 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams will play tonight in Game 5….Tyler Herro is out for Miami. – 6:46 PM
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams will play tonight in Game 5….Tyler Herro is out for Miami. – 6:46 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
And Celtics essentially at full strength with Marcus Smart returning – 6:45 PM
And Celtics essentially at full strength with Marcus Smart returning – 6:45 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Marcus Smart mostly shooting stationary before the game. Officially questionable for Game 5. Heavy brace on that ankle pic.twitter.com/AR5jjnp0GQ – 6:44 PM
Marcus Smart mostly shooting stationary before the game. Officially questionable for Game 5. Heavy brace on that ankle pic.twitter.com/AR5jjnp0GQ – 6:44 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Marcus Smart will return and Robert Williams will play tonight for Boston while Miami’s Tyler Herro is out again. – 6:44 PM
Marcus Smart will return and Robert Williams will play tonight for Boston while Miami’s Tyler Herro is out again. – 6:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Celtics:
Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE
Robert Williams – AVAILABLE – 6:44 PM
Per Celtics:
Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE
Robert Williams – AVAILABLE – 6:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro out tonight
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will play – 6:44 PM
Tyler Herro out tonight
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will play – 6:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics injury report:
Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE
Robert Williams – AVAILABLE – 6:43 PM
Celtics injury report:
Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE
Robert Williams – AVAILABLE – 6:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams WILL play tonight. Tyler Herro is OUT. #Celtics #Heat – 6:43 PM
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams WILL play tonight. Tyler Herro is OUT. #Celtics #Heat – 6:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are both available for Game 5, per the Celtics. – 6:43 PM
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are both available for Game 5, per the Celtics. – 6:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both available to play tonight in Game 5. – 6:43 PM
The Celtics say Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both available to play tonight in Game 5. – 6:43 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Celtics’ Marcus Smart will return tonight in Game 5 vs. Miami. – 6:43 PM
Celtics’ Marcus Smart will return tonight in Game 5 vs. Miami. – 6:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics’ Udoka calls amount of players listed as questionable on series’ injury reports “alarming.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Status of Tyler Herro, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III for tonight’s Game 5 remains in question. – 2:19 PM
Celtics’ Udoka calls amount of players listed as questionable on series’ injury reports “alarming.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Status of Tyler Herro, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III for tonight’s Game 5 remains in question. – 2:19 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Boston’s Marcus Smart wins 2021-22 NBA Hustle Award
sportando.basketball/en/bostons-mar… – 2:08 PM
Boston’s Marcus Smart wins 2021-22 NBA Hustle Award
sportando.basketball/en/bostons-mar… – 2:08 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
– Celtics O rating pre All-Star break: 110.3
– Celtics O rating post All-Star break: 122.6
One big difference? They traded Dennis Schroeder and leaned in further to Marcus Smart as their primary PG
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 2:00 PM
– Celtics O rating pre All-Star break: 110.3
– Celtics O rating post All-Star break: 122.6
One big difference? They traded Dennis Schroeder and leaned in further to Marcus Smart as their primary PG
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 2:00 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart and Robert Wiliams are “both feeling better” but both will test out pregame before determine their status for Game 5. – 11:31 AM
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart and Robert Wiliams are “both feeling better” but both will test out pregame before determine their status for Game 5. – 11:31 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Ime Udoka: Marcus Smart (ankle) and Rob Williams (knee) are still dealing with soreness, Smart with continued swelling. Both will be game-time decisions. – 11:31 AM
Per Ime Udoka: Marcus Smart (ankle) and Rob Williams (knee) are still dealing with soreness, Smart with continued swelling. Both will be game-time decisions. – 11:31 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
No decision on whether Rob Williams and Marcus Smart will play. Both remain game-time decisions. – 11:29 AM
No decision on whether Rob Williams and Marcus Smart will play. Both remain game-time decisions. – 11:29 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart (ankle) still has swelling, pain and soreness. Will test it out pregame, as will Rob Williams (knee). – 11:29 AM
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart (ankle) still has swelling, pain and soreness. Will test it out pregame, as will Rob Williams (knee). – 11:29 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both feeling better, that Smart still has some swelling, and that both of them will test things out before the game and see how they feel. No decision yet on either of them playing as both were again listed as questionable. – 11:28 AM
Ime Udoka says both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both feeling better, that Smart still has some swelling, and that both of them will test things out before the game and see how they feel. No decision yet on either of them playing as both were again listed as questionable. – 11:28 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says both Robert Williams and Marcus Smart are feeling better. Smart still has some swelling but both will test themselves pregame so they’re gametime decisions – 11:28 AM
Ime Udoka says both Robert Williams and Marcus Smart are feeling better. Smart still has some swelling but both will test themselves pregame so they’re gametime decisions – 11:28 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart walking back to the bus from shootaround with a slight hitch. Looks like he participated. #Celtics #Heat – 11:26 AM
Marcus Smart walking back to the bus from shootaround with a slight hitch. Looks like he participated. #Celtics #Heat – 11:26 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No shootaround for the Heat this morning. That means no injury updates from them until later today.
Boston is having shootaround. We may get some injury updates shortly, but don’t necessarily count on it. Both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are questionable for Game 5 tonight. – 10:59 AM
No shootaround for the Heat this morning. That means no injury updates from them until later today.
Boston is having shootaround. We may get some injury updates shortly, but don’t necessarily count on it. Both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are questionable for Game 5 tonight. – 10:59 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New film breakdown @The Athletic
How Ime Udoka brought back a Brad Stevens era trick to shut down the Heat offense without Marcus Smart: https://t.co/WBR36ww4zf pic.twitter.com/VcptjWsf68 – 9:46 AM
New film breakdown @The Athletic
How Ime Udoka brought back a Brad Stevens era trick to shut down the Heat offense without Marcus Smart: https://t.co/WBR36ww4zf pic.twitter.com/VcptjWsf68 – 9:46 AM
More on this storyline
Tim Bontemps: No minutes limit for either Marcus Smart or Robert Williams, though Ime Udoka said team will monitor both guys. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 25, 2022
Jared Weiss: Marcus Smart’s ankle will allow him to move “good enough” per Ime Udoka after testing it at shootaround. “He has enough movement where he’s not restricted in certain areas like a few days ago.” Said Smart can play through the pain. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / May 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.