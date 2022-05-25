Marcus Smart, Robert Williams feeling better but remain questionable

May 25, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics’ Udoka calls amount of players listed as questionable on series’ injury reports “alarming.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Status of Tyler Herro, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III for tonight’s Game 5 remains in question. – 2:19 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Boston’s Marcus Smart wins 2021-22 NBA Hustle Award
sportando.basketball/en/bostons-mar…2:08 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
– Celtics O rating pre All-Star break: 110.3
– Celtics O rating post All-Star break: 122.6
One big difference? They traded Dennis Schroeder and leaned in further to Marcus Smart as their primary PG
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho…2:00 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart and Robert Wiliams are “both feeling better” but both will test out pregame before determine their status for Game 5. – 11:31 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Ime Udoka: Marcus Smart (ankle) and Rob Williams (knee) are still dealing with soreness, Smart with continued swelling. Both will be game-time decisions. – 11:31 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
No decision on whether Rob Williams and Marcus Smart will play. Both remain game-time decisions. – 11:29 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart (ankle) still has swelling, pain and soreness. Will test it out pregame, as will Rob Williams (knee). – 11:29 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both feeling better, that Smart still has some swelling, and that both of them will test things out before the game and see how they feel. No decision yet on either of them playing as both were again listed as questionable. – 11:28 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says both Robert Williams and Marcus Smart are feeling better. Smart still has some swelling but both will test themselves pregame so they’re gametime decisions – 11:28 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both feeling better. They’ll test out their injuries and see how they feel before the game. Smart still has some swelling, Udoka said. – 11:28 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said both Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are feeling better and will test things pregame, but both remain questionable. – 11:28 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No shootaround for the Heat this morning. That means no injury updates from them until later today.
Boston is having shootaround. We may get some injury updates shortly, but don’t necessarily count on it. Both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are questionable for Game 5 tonight. – 10:59 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
When Robert Williams and Al Horford have been on the court this series, the Heat are helpless. But the Celtics may not have Williams for every game because of that knee — one of 25 reasons the conference finals is up for grabs, ⁦@The Athletictheathletic.com/3331770/2022/0…10:58 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New film breakdown @The Athletic
How Ime Udoka brought back a Brad Stevens era trick to shut down the Heat offense without Marcus Smart: https://t.co/WBR36ww4zf pic.twitter.com/VcptjWsf689:46 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams remain questionable on the Celtics injury report heading into a pivotal Game 5 against the Heat masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…5:34 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are officially questionable tomorrow night, which is what we expected – 5:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report vs. Miami for Game 5:
Sam Hauser – Right Shoulder Instability Episode – OUT
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – QUESTIONABLE
Robert Williams – Left Knee Soreness – QUESTIONABLE – 5:26 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics list both Marcus Smart (ankle) and Robert Williams (knee soreness) as questionable. – 5:15 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Celtics are listing Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) and Robert Williams III (left knee soreness) as questionable to play in Game 5 tomorrow night. – 5:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics’ injury report for Wednesday at Heat:
Sam Hauser – Right Shoulder Instability Episode – OUT
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – QUESTIONABLE
Robert Williams – Left Knee Soreness – QUESTIONABLE – 5:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both questionable for Game 5, per the Celtics. – 4:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are again questionable for tomorrow’s Game 5 in Miami. – 4:58 PM

Mark Murphy: Celtics announce that Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) is out. Robert Williams (knee) and Jayson Tatum (shoulder impingement) are available. -via Twitter @Murf56 / May 23, 2022

