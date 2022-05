Otto Porter upgraded to questionable after missing Game 4 due to foot injury

Otto Porter Jr. limping and grimacing after that last layup. Grabbing down at his left foot. – 9:36 PM

Otto Porter Jr. is grabbing at his left foot after landing on it on his last bucket. The original injury that held him out a few games was with his right foot. – 9:37 PM

Otto Porter Jr. is limping, but it looks like he’s trying to play through the pain. The man is clearly hurting, though. – 9:38 PM

Otto Porter Jr. is now calling himself out of the game. Left foot issue, it seems. JTA entering. – 9:39 PM

Otto Porter just limped off the court and to the sidelines, just before the Mavericks were about to inbound the ball. He’s headed to the locker room – 9:40 PM

Otto Porter has been limping the last few possessions, shaking his head as he’s walking to the locker room. Left foot, it appears – 9:40 PM

Otto Porter Jr. is getting X-rays on his left foot, per source. No official word yet on his status the rest of the night. – 9:51 PM

I’m told Otto Porter Jr. is done for the night with left foot soreness. He missed Game 6 of the Conference Semifinals with right foot soreness. – 10:32 PM

Steve Kerr called the Otto Porter Jr. foot injury “definitely concerning” but X-rays were negative and he was testing it after injuring. Warriors expect to know more in next 24 hours. – 11:58 PM

Otto Porter Jr.s X-rays are negative, Warriors say. he was running up and down the hallway testing his foot out. The team should know more in the next 24 hours, they say. – 11:58 PM

X-rays negative on Otto Porter Jr. Warriors say he was running up and down the hall testing it. Said they’ll know more tomorrow. – 11:59 PM

Otto Porter is doubtful for Tuesday. Steve says he wasn’t feeling terrible this morning but they are being cautious. Overall it is good news though because nothing appeared in the X-rays. – 2:04 PM

Otto Porter Jr. is doubtful for tomorrow, per Steve Kerr. Said he “wasn’t feeling terrible” this morning and it’s “definitely good news” considering how it looked. – 2:04 PM

Otto Porter Jr. is considered “doubtful” for tomorrow’s Game 4, Steve Kerr says. Kerr says Porter is feeling alright today, but if it comes down to a close call tomorrow, they’ll rest him. But, there’s an overall positive attitude regarding the injury that it’s not too serious. – 2:05 PM

Otto Porter Jr. won’t play in Game 4 against the Mavericks, Steve Kerr says.“We have to make the right decision here.” – 1:00 PM

Jonathan Kuminga will get the Otto Porter Jr. rotation in this first half. First rotation minutes for the rookie in this series. – 9:18 PM

