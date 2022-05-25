Otto Porter upgraded to questionable after missing Game 4 due to foot injury

Otto Porter upgraded to questionable after missing Game 4 due to foot injury

Main Rumors

Otto Porter upgraded to questionable after missing Game 4 due to foot injury

May 25, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. is questionable for Game 5. Warriors flew back from Dallas today. Didn’t practice. – 8:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jonathan Kuminga is checking in midway through the first, getting Otto Porter Jr.’s early rotation minutes. – 9:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga will get the Otto Porter Jr. rotation in this first half. First rotation minutes for the rookie in this series. – 9:18 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will be without veteran Otto Porter Jr. due to foot soreness for Game 4 on Tuesday against the Mavericks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/24/inj…6:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Otto Porter out for Warriors-Mavericks Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/24/ott…3:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Otto Porter Jr. won’t play in Game 4 against the Mavericks, Steve Kerr says.
“We have to make the right decision here.” – 1:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Otto Porter Jr. is OUT for Game 4. – 1:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After exiting Game 3 early due to foot soreness, Otto Porter Jr. is considered doubtful for Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/24/inj…12:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During the second quarter of Game 3 against the Mavericks, Otto Porter Jr. exited the contest with left foot soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/23/inj…6:00 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Otto Porter Jr. is considered “doubtful” for tomorrow’s Game 4, Steve Kerr says. Kerr says Porter is feeling alright today, but if it comes down to a close call tomorrow, they’ll rest him. But, there’s an overall positive attitude regarding the injury that it’s not too serious. – 2:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. is doubtful for tomorrow, per Steve Kerr. Said he “wasn’t feeling terrible” this morning and it’s “definitely good news” considering how it looked. – 2:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Otto Porter Jr. is doubtful for Game 4, Steve Kerr says. – 2:04 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Otto Porter is doubtful for Tuesday. Steve says he wasn’t feeling terrible this morning but they are being cautious. Overall it is good news though because nothing appeared in the X-rays. – 2:04 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is doubtful for Game 4 tomorrow. – 2:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr said Otto Porter Jr.’s left foot injury is “definitely concerning”. X-rays came back negative. – 11:59 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
X-rays negative on Otto Porter Jr. Warriors say he was running up and down the hall testing it. Said they’ll know more tomorrow. – 11:59 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
X-rays on Otto Porter Jr.’s injured foot were negative. – 11:58 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Otto Porter Jr.s X-rays are negative, Warriors say. he was running up and down the hallway testing his foot out. The team should know more in the next 24 hours, they say. – 11:58 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr called the Otto Porter Jr. foot injury “definitely concerning” but X-rays were negative and he was testing it after injuring. Warriors expect to know more in next 24 hours. – 11:58 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Your quick update on Otto Porter Jr., who has been ruled out of the rest of Game 3 with a left foot injury: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio…10:40 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Otto Porter is done for the night. Foot soreness. – 10:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. done for the night, per Warriors. They’re calling it left foot soreness. – 10:32 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Otto Porter Jr. (left foot soreness) will not return to tonight’s game, Warriors say. – 10:32 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
I’m told Otto Porter Jr. is done for the night with left foot soreness. He missed Game 6 of the Conference Semifinals with right foot soreness. – 10:32 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Otto Porter Jr. is out for the night. – 10:32 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Otto Porter Jr. isn’t on the court for second-half warm-ups. – 10:22 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
why is Otto Porter Jr. moving like someone is piloting him in a mech suit – 10:21 PM
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
The @Golden State Warriors Otto Porter Jr. is getting x-rays on his left foot per the team. @NBAonTNT9:54 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
As Warriors PR said, Otto Porter Jr. is getting X-rays on his left foot. #GoldBlooded9:53 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Per @Golden State Warriors PR: Otto Porter Jr. is getting X-rays on his left foot. – 9:52 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Otto Porter is getting X-rays on his left foot, per Warriors. – 9:51 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. is getting X-rays on his left foot, the team says. – 9:51 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Otto Porter is getting X-Rays on his left foot right now. – 9:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. is getting X-rays on his left foot, per source. No official word yet on his status the rest of the night. – 9:51 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Otto Porter Jr. is getting X-rays done on his left foot. – 9:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Otto Porter Jr. is heading to the locker room with team trainers. – 9:40 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Otto Porter has been limping the last few possessions, shaking his head as he’s walking to the locker room. Left foot, it appears – 9:40 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Otto Porter just limped off the court and to the sidelines, just before the Mavericks were about to inbound the ball. He’s headed to the locker room – 9:40 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Otto Porter Jr. limps to bench. Getting looked at by the team trainer. – 9:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. is now calling himself out of the game. Left foot issue, it seems. JTA entering. – 9:39 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Otto Porter Jr. is limping, but it looks like he’s trying to play through the pain. The man is clearly hurting, though. – 9:38 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Otto Porter Jr. is grabbing at his left foot after landing on it on his last bucket. The original injury that held him out a few games was with his right foot. – 9:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. limping and grimacing after that last layup. Grabbing down at his left foot. – 9:36 PM

More on this storyline

Anthony Slater: Otto Porter Jr. is out for Game 4. Steve Kerr: “He’s still sore. Gotta make the wise decision here. This gives him a couple of days to prepare for a possible Game 5.” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 24, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home