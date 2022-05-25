Tyler Herro remains out for Miami

Main Rumors

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 25, 2022 – Game 5 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: None Miami: Herro pic.twitter.com/Q4JGy3dXNj8:09 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It’s again Adebayo, Butler, Tucker, Strus and Lowry as Heat starters. But with no Herro, Oladipo could be sixth man. – 8:06 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Big game tonight in NBA play-offs: Miami at Boston. Best of 7 series tied 2-2. Winners of game 5 in tied series have Gone on to win the series 82.2% of the time. Herro out for Heat – Celtics have Smart and Williams available. – 7:37 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I really wonder what the Heat get out of Duncan Robinson tonight. No Tyler Herro again puts a little pressure on him to produce off the bench so it’ll be interesting to see how he can contribute. The triples he made at the end of Game 4 can maybe carry over to tonight. – 7:32 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams playing for Boston tonight while Tyler Herro is out for the Heat presents a golden opportunity for the Celtics
If Boston wins, I think they’ll close out in the series at home in Game 6, which was my pre-series prediction – 7:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Tyler Herro ruled out for Game 5 of East finals with groin injury miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Celtics full rotation available tonight – 6:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro out again; Marcus Smart, Robert Williams available for Celtics in Game 5. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…6:56 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Heat’s Tyler Herro (groin injury) to miss Game 5; Marcus Smart to return for Celtics: Eastern Conference finals bulletin theathletic.com/news/tyler-her…6:54 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra said Herro wants to play but training staff and doctors made decision for him to remain out and team has to be responsible to Tyler “the human being” – 6:49 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams will play tonight in Game 5….Tyler Herro is out for Miami. – 6:46 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Miami: Tyler Herro (groin) will not play tonight. Jimmy Butler (knee) will warm up with intent to play. – 6:45 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Marcus Smart will return and Robert Williams will play tonight for Boston while Miami’s Tyler Herro is out again. – 6:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jay King @ByJayKing
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury update:
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics’ Udoka calls amount of players listed as questionable on series’ injury reports “alarming.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Status of Tyler Herro, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III for tonight’s Game 5 remains in question. – 2:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A look at the free-throw disparity between the Heat and Celtics in Games 3 and 4. Did the Celtics really just play a more aggressive style? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Tyler Herro injury update and Jimmy Butler no longer on injury report – 9:07 AM

Brady Hawk: Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro’s injury: “I kinda had an idea when we were leaving that he needed rest and recovery.” On Herro himself pushing to play: “These decisions have to be made by our training staff and the doctors.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / May 25, 2022

