Tyler Herro remains out for Miami

Tim Reynolds: Miami’s Tyler Herro (groin) will not play tonight.
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 25, 2022 – Game 5 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: None Miami: Herro pic.twitter.com/Q4JGy3dXNj – 8:09 PM
Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 25, 2022 – Game 5 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: None Miami: Herro pic.twitter.com/Q4JGy3dXNj – 8:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It’s again Adebayo, Butler, Tucker, Strus and Lowry as Heat starters. But with no Herro, Oladipo could be sixth man. – 8:06 PM
It’s again Adebayo, Butler, Tucker, Strus and Lowry as Heat starters. But with no Herro, Oladipo could be sixth man. – 8:06 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Big game tonight in NBA play-offs: Miami at Boston. Best of 7 series tied 2-2. Winners of game 5 in tied series have Gone on to win the series 82.2% of the time. Herro out for Heat – Celtics have Smart and Williams available. – 7:37 PM
Big game tonight in NBA play-offs: Miami at Boston. Best of 7 series tied 2-2. Winners of game 5 in tied series have Gone on to win the series 82.2% of the time. Herro out for Heat – Celtics have Smart and Williams available. – 7:37 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I really wonder what the Heat get out of Duncan Robinson tonight. No Tyler Herro again puts a little pressure on him to produce off the bench so it’ll be interesting to see how he can contribute. The triples he made at the end of Game 4 can maybe carry over to tonight. – 7:32 PM
I really wonder what the Heat get out of Duncan Robinson tonight. No Tyler Herro again puts a little pressure on him to produce off the bench so it’ll be interesting to see how he can contribute. The triples he made at the end of Game 4 can maybe carry over to tonight. – 7:32 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams playing for Boston tonight while Tyler Herro is out for the Heat presents a golden opportunity for the Celtics
If Boston wins, I think they’ll close out in the series at home in Game 6, which was my pre-series prediction – 7:10 PM
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams playing for Boston tonight while Tyler Herro is out for the Heat presents a golden opportunity for the Celtics
If Boston wins, I think they’ll close out in the series at home in Game 6, which was my pre-series prediction – 7:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics vs. Heat injury updates: Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III active for Game 5; Tyler Herro remains out
https://t.co/EOVFgGhyn7 pic.twitter.com/WNj9Iupti5 – 7:01 PM
Celtics vs. Heat injury updates: Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III active for Game 5; Tyler Herro remains out
https://t.co/EOVFgGhyn7 pic.twitter.com/WNj9Iupti5 – 7:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Tyler Herro ruled out for Game 5 of East finals with groin injury miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Celtics full rotation available tonight – 6:57 PM
NEW: Heat’s Tyler Herro ruled out for Game 5 of East finals with groin injury miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Celtics full rotation available tonight – 6:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro out again; Marcus Smart, Robert Williams available for Celtics in Game 5. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:56 PM
Heat’s Tyler Herro out again; Marcus Smart, Robert Williams available for Celtics in Game 5. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:56 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Heat’s Tyler Herro (groin injury) to miss Game 5; Marcus Smart to return for Celtics: Eastern Conference finals bulletin theathletic.com/news/tyler-her… – 6:54 PM
Heat’s Tyler Herro (groin injury) to miss Game 5; Marcus Smart to return for Celtics: Eastern Conference finals bulletin theathletic.com/news/tyler-her… – 6:54 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra said Herro wants to play but training staff and doctors made decision for him to remain out and team has to be responsible to Tyler “the human being” – 6:49 PM
Spoelstra said Herro wants to play but training staff and doctors made decision for him to remain out and team has to be responsible to Tyler “the human being” – 6:49 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Heat will not have Tyler Herro (strained groin) for Game 5 against the Celtics. – 6:48 PM
Heat will not have Tyler Herro (strained groin) for Game 5 against the Celtics. – 6:48 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams will play tonight in Game 5….Tyler Herro is out for Miami. – 6:46 PM
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams will play tonight in Game 5….Tyler Herro is out for Miami. – 6:46 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Miami: Tyler Herro (groin) will not play tonight. Jimmy Butler (knee) will warm up with intent to play. – 6:45 PM
Per Miami: Tyler Herro (groin) will not play tonight. Jimmy Butler (knee) will warm up with intent to play. – 6:45 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Marcus Smart will return and Robert Williams will play tonight for Boston while Miami’s Tyler Herro is out again. – 6:44 PM
Marcus Smart will return and Robert Williams will play tonight for Boston while Miami’s Tyler Herro is out again. – 6:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tyler Herro is OUT for Game 5, per the Heat.
All other Heat players are available to play. – 6:44 PM
Tyler Herro is OUT for Game 5, per the Heat.
All other Heat players are available to play. – 6:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro out tonight
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will play – 6:44 PM
Tyler Herro out tonight
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will play – 6:44 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will miss his second consecutive game tonight against the Boston Celtics. – 6:43 PM
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will miss his second consecutive game tonight against the Boston Celtics. – 6:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury update:
Tyler Herro (groin): Out.
P.J. Tucker (knee): Available.
Kyle Lowry (hamstring): Available.
Max Strus (hamstring): Available.
Gabe Vincent (hamstring): Available. – 6:43 PM
Heat injury update:
Tyler Herro (groin): Out.
P.J. Tucker (knee): Available.
Kyle Lowry (hamstring): Available.
Max Strus (hamstring): Available.
Gabe Vincent (hamstring): Available. – 6:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams WILL play tonight. Tyler Herro is OUT. #Celtics #Heat – 6:43 PM
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams WILL play tonight. Tyler Herro is OUT. #Celtics #Heat – 6:43 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Miami’s Tyler Herro will miss Game 5 tonight vs. Boston. – 6:43 PM
Sources: Miami’s Tyler Herro will miss Game 5 tonight vs. Boston. – 6:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics’ Udoka calls amount of players listed as questionable on series’ injury reports “alarming.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Status of Tyler Herro, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III for tonight’s Game 5 remains in question. – 2:19 PM
Celtics’ Udoka calls amount of players listed as questionable on series’ injury reports “alarming.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Status of Tyler Herro, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III for tonight’s Game 5 remains in question. – 2:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A look at the free-throw disparity between the Heat and Celtics in Games 3 and 4. Did the Celtics really just play a more aggressive style? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Tyler Herro injury update and Jimmy Butler no longer on injury report – 9:07 AM
A look at the free-throw disparity between the Heat and Celtics in Games 3 and 4. Did the Celtics really just play a more aggressive style? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Tyler Herro injury update and Jimmy Butler no longer on injury report – 9:07 AM
More on this storyline
Brady Hawk: Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro’s injury: “I kinda had an idea when we were leaving that he needed rest and recovery.” On Herro himself pushing to play: “These decisions have to be made by our training staff and the doctors.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / May 25, 2022
Barry Jackson: Herro told me yesterday he is hopeful about playing tomorrow. But if medical staff thinks it’s a mistake (quite possible), he likely won’t play. As of yesterday, he had discomfort running. No Heat access today -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / May 24, 2022
Anthony Chiang: The Heat is listing Herro (left groin strain), Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain), Max Strus (right hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (left knee irritation) and Gabe Vincent (left hamstring strain) as questionable for Game 5. Jimmy Butler is not on the injury report. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.