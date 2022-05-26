Bulls confident about keeping Zach LaVine

He offered that with a caveat though. “I’m just reporting what I was hearing at the Combine – and that is multiple people connected to other teams, agents, etc., the chatter at that Combine, the representation of that chatter is that Zach is very much in play,” Johnson said. “Now that said, the Bulls are still very confident in their ability to re-sign Zach LaVine. Michael Reinsdorf has said it. Arturas Karnisovas has said it. They still have the power to pay him more than any other franchise.”
Are LaVine rumors smoke without fire? Report says teams expect him to re-sign with Bulls nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/25/are… – 5:01 PM
All about the agents? Some NBA sources are saying Klutch is behind the Zach LaVine – @Chicago Bulls situation: “The more drama in the process, the better. No one was talking about Zach. Now everyone is. Mission accomplished.”
Chicago guard Zach LaVine underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery this week. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/25/zac… – 11:21 AM
It’s official: Bulls’ Zach LaVine has arthroscopic surgery on left knee nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/25/its… – 11:01 AM
Zach LaVine (with no All-NBA)
Chicago: 5 years $212.3M
Not with Chicago: 4 years $157.4M – 8:39 PM
Bulls in Paris, and Zach LaVine scope done and done, with nothing unexpected found. Full recovery … just in time to be a Laker …
Zach LaVine underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, the Bulls announced. – 4:38 PM
News story on Zach LaVine’s arthroscopic left knee surgery, which the Bulls termed successful.
Zach LaVine underwent surgery on his left knee on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Chicago Bulls executives are in Los Angeles to attend various agency pro days in advance of next month’s NBA Draft and were in close contact with the two-time All-Star guard. – 4:29 PM
ICYMI: In explaining how the Lakers could get Zach LaVine logistically (which I’m not suggesting is in the works), I broke down a path to the Lakers getting out of RW to generate nearly a $41 mil trade exception for Westbrook: bleacherreport.com/articles/10035… – 3:17 PM
Our latest Offseason Preview on @spotrac features the Chicago Bulls! They were back last season…until injuries hit. Chicago limped into the playoffs before an offseason where everything centers around Zach LaVine. And finding more depth. Read more here:
Wrote two weeks ago about why LaVine to Portland is highly unlikely from both sides and I still believe that to be the case. Don’t think he’s who they’d be looking at even if they did somehow clear the cap space bleacherreport.com/articles/10035… – 10:46 AM
The early word on Deandre Ayton’s restricted free agency, Atlanta’s big offseason plans, and just how available Zach LaVine will be on the open market, at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10036… – 9:55 AM
🎥: K.C Johnson: Bulls’ Zach LaVine going to explore options during free agency | NBC Sports Chicago -via Twitter / May 26, 2022
So what should we expect to happen? K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago joined the Mully & Haugh Show on Tuesday morning to discuss LaVine’s future. “The safe bet is still that Zach will return (to Chicago),” Johnson said. -via Audacy / May 26, 2022
It is a lot of smoke, but no fire, yet. And you’ve got to hand it to the behind-the-scenes folks: They’ve created some late-spring entertainment, some buzz around Zach LaVine. In the end, make no mistake, though. Most expect LaVine back in Chicago. “Business as usual,” one Eastern Conference general manager said. “The Bulls can give him more money. They can give him a chance to go to the playoffs every year. If he is not the No. 1 option, he is 1A and that is going to be the case in just about any place he goes if he is serious about leaving. Portland is out there as a possibility for him, and if he leaves, that is the only place where it would make any sense. But would he shoot more than Damian Lillard there? Of course not. It’s a lateral move, or even a step down a bit.” -via Heavy.com / May 25, 2022
