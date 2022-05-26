Cavaliers interested in Mike Conley

Chris Fedor: There’s another name, too, since they need a reliable backup point guard that can start, and I’ve heard this name with the Cavaliers as well. My sources tell me JB Bickerstaff would love to coach him again, Mike Conley. If Utah decides to move him in an effort to put the right pieces around Donovan Mitchell and shake up that roster. Conley for somebody like Caris LeVert is something I think the Cavs would consider.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Ben Anderson: Mike Conley says he’s “10 toes down” in Utah. Says he plans to be here with the @Utah Jazz. #TakeNote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / April 29, 2022
